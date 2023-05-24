EKRE becomes most popular party in Estonia in Norstat poll

EKRE MPs demanding the floor.
EKRE MPs demanding the floor. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The regular Norstat and NGO Institute for Societal Studies political party poll sees the opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) on top in May, ahead of the ruling Reform Party.

The recent results give EKRE 24.4 percent of the respondents' vote, the Reform Party 24.2 percent and the Center Party 17.8 percent.

EKRE have gained 7.8 percentage points in the last eight weeks, while support for Reform has hovered around 24 percent in recent weeks. The rating of the opposition Center Party has climbed 1.3 points in the last two weeks.

The top three is are followed by Eesti 200 (12.1 percent), the Social Democratic Party (8.7 percent) and Isamaa (7.3 percent). The coalition Eesti 200 have lost 1.3 points since last week and 3.3 points over the past month.

Green - Center Party; Black - EKRE; Yellow - Reform Party; Blue - Isamaa; Red - SDE; Light green - Estonian Greens; Light blue - Eesti 200; Orange - Parempoolsed.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed and Estonian Greens had the support of 2.4 percent and 1.8 percent of potential voters respectively.

The latest aggregate results cover the period of April 25 to May 22 when 4,000 voting-age citizens were polled. Norstat polls around one thousand potential voters weekly.

The coalition has the support of 45 percent of respondents and the opposition of 49.5 percent in May.

The maximum margin of error depends on the largest group's relative importance. This time, the largest group was made up of EKRE supporters, which puts the margin of error at +/-1.62 percent. The margin of error was smaller for other parties, such as +/-0.98 for Isamaa.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

