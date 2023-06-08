Survey: Reform's popularity returning

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Reform's popularity is returning and the gap between the leading coalition party and the second biggest party EKRE is growing, the Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat's latest weekly survey shows.

The pollsters usually aggregate four weeks of polling before releasing new results, but data for last week's poll (May 29-June 5) shows Reform has jumped ahead of EKRE.

Reform's support rose from 25 percent to 27.7 percent, while EKRE's fell from 26.3 percent to 21.8 percent.

Opposition party Center's rating fell from 18.1 percent to 15.1 percent, while Isamaa's rose from 8.1 percent to 10.3 percent.

Coalition party Eesti 200 saw an increase in support from 8.3 percent to 9.7 percent and SDE's was unchanged at 9.2 percent.

Support for governing parties - Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 - was 46.6 percent and slightly higher for opposition parties at 47.2 percent.

Non-parliamentary parties the Greens and Parempoolsed were still below the 5 percent threshold at 2.7 and 2.1 percent of respondents, respectively.

1,000 people participated in the weekly poll.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

