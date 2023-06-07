Ernits compares EKRE to Center Party under Savisaar

Former Riigikogu member Peeter Ernits, who is now running for the role of EKRE party chair compared the current situation in his party to that of the Center Party when it was led by Edgar Savisaar.

"Remember what happened to the Center Party under Savisaar? It was the most popular political force, but it was blocked. This continued up until the moment when the party found an opportunity to oust Savisaar. Now EKRE is in the same situation," Ernits said on ETV+'s Russian-language morning show "Kofe +" on Wednesday.

In Ernits' view, EKRE's former chair Mart Helme and current leader Martin Helme have done a great job fronting the party over the past 12 years, but have now both been demonized.

"With the current party leadership, it will be very difficult to emerge from the present blockade. I know that there are many in our party who feel the same way," Ernits added.

Leadership elections will be on the agenda at EKRE's party congress this Saturday. There are two candidates in the running for the position of party chair: current leader Martin Helme and Peeter Ernits.

Ernits said that he had first started thinking about running for the role of party leader a couple of years ago.

At the moment, EKRE is the most popular opposition party in the Riigikogu. According to the latest Norstat poll, 24.5 percent of potential voters support the party.

Ernits has been a member of EKRE since September 10, 2018. Prior to that, he was a member of the Center Party for around three years.

Martin Helme has led EKRE since July 2020, having been a member of the party since May 18, 2012.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!