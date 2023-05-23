Major utility firm CEO quits EKRE due to 'technical issue'

Argo Luude.
Argo Luude. Source: Private collection.
Argo Luude, CEO and owner of one of Estonia's largest utility companies, resigned from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) last week, for reasons which are still the cause of speculation, daily Postimees reports.

Luude told Postimees (link in Estonian) himself that his reasons for leaving the party were not those which were of press interest or which he wanted to comment on.

He did say, however, that he had no issues with the party's leadership and that his resignation related to a "technical problem" which was closely related to his business.

Luude's company is Keskkonnateenused, which mainly deals in refuse removal and also road repair and maintenance.

Luude added that party leader Martin Helme was aware of the precise reasons for his leaving EKRE and that he, Helme, could reveal those if the latter deemed it necessary.

Helme in turn told Postimees that Luude quit the party due to his business being under "political pressure", but declined to specify which party, politician or ministry this related to.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Source: Postimees

