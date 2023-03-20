Six kilometers of Tallinn-Tartu highway to be turned 2+1

Based on a government contract, Tariston will reconstruct the Neanurme-Pikknurme section of the Tallinn-Tartu highway as a 2+1 stretch with overtaking lanes by the end of this year. This will be the fourth and last 2+1 section of highway between Estonia's largest cities, the Transport Administration told ERR.

The Neanurme-Pikknurme section measures 6.4 kilometers and will cost €8.9 million plus VAT to be turned into a 2+1 road.

There will be an additional lane on the Tallinn-Tartu heading for 2.1 kilometers and one on the Tartu-Tallinn heading for two kilometers.

Janar Taal, head of the Transport Administration's southern unit, said that the section cannot be turned into a 2+2 solution with two lanes in both directions as the new 2+2 Tallinn-Tartu highway runs along a different corridor in the area. "Both the previous and next sections have been built as 2+1 roads, and it makes sense to use that same solution for the stretch between them," Taal said.

The administration wants to launch the work in April and finish by the year's end.

