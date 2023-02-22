Tartu's northern bypass awaits new government's decision

News
A tentative plan for the northern bypass of the city of Tartu.
A tentative plan for the northern bypass of the city of Tartu. Source: Roadplan OÜ
News

The construction of the northern bypass of Tartu, which was scheduled to begin in 2025, was not funded by a government decision. The completion of the project is contingent on the incoming administration.

The bypass linking the Tallinn-Luhamaa maantee with the Jõhvi-Valga maantee, together with a new bridge, was to be the next major road-building project for the city of Tartu.

"This bypass is crucial to the city as it substantially cuts transit-related intra-urban traffic. The northern bypass, after all, is used by everyone passing through Tartu, including the city's residents," Urmas Ahven, head of Tartu urban planning and land use department, said.

"The need is particularly serious for Tartu and its residents, as well as for transit traffic in the direction of Jõhvi. It will certainly reduce the load on Narva maantee and Riga tänav," Janar Taal, head of the southern unit of the transport board, said.

According to the road maintenance plan, the bypass and bridge construction should have begun in 2025 and been completed within four years.

However, last December the government approved a new road plan that excludes the construction of the Tartu bypass.

"It came as a surprise, but given that this road maintenance plan has been approved today, it is now certain," Ahven continued.

The potential construction delay for the bridge and bypass caused by this is now unknown.

"Funding decisions go with the road maintenance plan, which is a political document. If it allocates funding, we will implement it. It will depend on what the new government wants to do," Taal explained.

With no funding in sight for the coming years, the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has partially suspended the transfer of land in the region. Landowners have therefore put pressure on the city to cancel the municipal detailed plan so that they can use the land as they see fit.

"However, whether the [state] detailed planning is repealed or not, the city's master plan still applies. In the city master plan, this bypass route has been planned for decades."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:52

Estonian language society wants to change spelling of several foreign words

12:19

Tartu's northern bypass awaits new government's decision

11:50

Talk show: Economy not the main issue for parties in this election

11:11

Tallink reports €13.9 million 2022 profits, first year in black since Covid

11:04

Stoltenberg, von der Leyen to attend Estonia's 105th Independence Day

10:38

Police warn of phishing scam which uses alarming phone text message

09:05

State plans to collect €411 million from CO2 emissions allowances this year

08:37

Elisa, Tele2 announce mobile package tariff hikes

08:05

Vseviov: Talk of a 'time-frame' on Ukraine support is dangerous and wrong

21.02

Vastlakuklid are becoming more popular in Narva

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

20.02

Estonia procured twice as much ammunition in 2022 than in previous 30 years

21.02

Poll: Gap between Reform, EKRE decreases slightly

20.02

'Potentially dangerous' weather warning issued due to heavy snowfall

21.02

Eesti Energia: No more need for the universal electricity price scheme

21.02

Politicians to hold election night parties in Tallinn

21.02

Research: New smart ring detects whether a drink has been spiked

21.02

Gallery: President Karis presents state decorations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: