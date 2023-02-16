Tallinn planning cycle lane between seafront, Kadriorg Park

A bike lane in Tallinn.
A bike lane in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn City Government is seeking feedback from residents over plans to build a new cycle connecting the seafront with Kadriorg Park.

The planned cycling lane will connect Reidi tee and J.Poska tänav and will build upon the existing cycling path.

The plan is to build a 3 meter wide asphalt paved cycle path and a 2.5 meter wide paved footpath.

The choice of pavement will be based on the park-like character of the area and will allow for easy access for scooters and wheelchairs.

The new cycle lane will connect Tallinn's seafront and Kadriorg Park. Source: Tallinn City Council.

 New street lighting and greenery will also be added.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet said that connecting Kadriorg Park with the Reidi tee needs a new solution.

"Both Reidi tee and J. Poska Street, with their cycle paths and footpaths built during the reconstruction, are very convenient places for cycling. Now we want to build a cycle path between the two so that cyclists have a natural and safe corridor separated from other road users," said Svet.

The design of the new cycle path is available for consultation and suggestions until March 2 on the Tallinn website: https://www.tallinn.ee/et/poska-reidi 

Editor: Helen Wright

