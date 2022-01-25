Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja Street renovation to start in spring

Construction work to redesign Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja Street and the surrounding area will start this coming spring, Tallinn confirmed on Monday.

In total, 1.1 kilometers of the street will be redesigned including the pedestrian crossing from Toompuiestee to Nunne Street.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring and should be completed by the end of 2022. Renovation of the public space around Baltic Station is planned for next year.

The street connects the Kalamaja district with the Old Town and railway station.

Winning design "Kasvulava". Source: Raepress

