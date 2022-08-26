Three-day Tartu festival brings minor road closures

A previous
A previous "Aparaaditehase Festival" in progress. Source: City of Tartu
A major, three-day music festival in Tartu will see road closures in Estonia's second city this weekend.

The closures, necessitated by the "Aparaaditehase Festival", affect Kastani tänav, where the section between Kastani 54 and the intersection with Riia, a major thoroughfare, will be closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 27, Tartu City Government says.

Meanwhile the normally one-way section of road from Kastani and Võru, to Kastani 54 will see traffic moving in both directions during the same timer period, while stopping or parking is forbidden at any time on the section.

Further along Kastani, a second section is closed, from Kastani 121 to Riia (Kastani bisects Riia).

The seventh annual "Aparaaditehase Festival" is already underway and started with a courtyard party on Thursday evening, culminating with a movie showing courtesy of Tartu Elektriteate on the Saturday evening.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tartu City Government

