Gallery: Augustibluus festival held in Haapsalu

Augustibluus held in Haapsalu.
The annual Augustibluus blues music festival was held in Haapsalu this weekend, with artists from Estonia, Finland, Australia, Argentina, USA, United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, Mexico and Denmark taking to the stage.

The festival's main acts were Tommy Castro & The Painkillers from USA, Chris Grey & The BlueSpand from Denmark and Matt Schofield from the U.K. Estonian performers included Mihkel Raud with a ZZ Top special program, the Former Members of Compromise Blue Band and Toomas Lunge & Crosswood.

The Augustibluus festival has been held in the Haapsalu Castle ruins and elsewhere in the Western Estonian city since 1994. Other venues include the city's historical train station, its streets, the terraces of restaurants and summer cafes, the Haapsalu Cathedral and Cultural Center.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

