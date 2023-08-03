Live Nation CEO: Estonia too faraway a destination for many big music acts

Eva Palm.
Eva Palm. Source: ERR/ Kadri Põlendik
Head of concert promoters Live Nation, Eva Palm, has given some insight as to why it often proves difficult to attract major music acts to Estonia.

Speaking to Raadio 2's morning show yesterday, Wednesday, Palm said: "For one reason or another, the perspective of nearly all the major bands ends at Sweden."

"Not only the Baltic states but even Finland are peripheral countries, in their eyes, expensive and difficult to get to," she added.

Nonetheless at least two major acts are appearing in Tallinn within the next week or so – English pop legends Depeche Mode are appearing this Saturday, August 6, and Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd [sic] is playing, well, the following weekend (August 12), both at the Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna lauluväljak).

These major stars may bring with them the scourge of ticket scalpers, unfortunately – so fans and the public should exercise caution.

The problem could be solved via an official aftermarket ticket sales platform, which currently does not exist in Estonia, Palm added.

The major tours' core venue nations are the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Denmark and Sweden, Palm added, and only after these have been played through around three or four times do promoters start to look at more off-the-beaten-track locations like Estonia.

The issue was not one of funding, she added.

 "Actually, we can offer the same money, and our offers have been very aggressive lately. We are sometimes even ahead of Finland," she said.

While most major acts usually bring their own warm-up acts with them, Live Nation generally proposes a domestic act also, Palm said.

The Weeknd's support act is Haitian-Canadian rapper Kaytranada.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits

Source: ERR Menu, Raadio 2 "Hommik!", presenters ert Järvet and Tarmo Lehari.

