State to make ready AI strategy by year-end

news
Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Artificial Intelligence (AI). Source: A Health Blog/Creative Commons/ (CC BY-SA 2.0)
news

The state will have prepared a new strategy on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cyber security, by the end of this year.

Over the past two years, the state has allocated €20 million towards the development of AI, with the aim of utilizing it to use data as wisely and efficiently as possible. 

Minister of IT and Communications Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) took the example of construction, where it is currently difficult for people to find the right place to obtain information such as a building permit and the energy efficiency requirements a building should meet, he said.

"Inevitably, the requirements and regulations are dispersed across various different laws. Since the aid of a lawyer is required to understand how to proceed, artificial intelligence would be the perfect solution to read the relevant legislation and provide a person an intelligent and comprehensive answer as to where to go next," Riisalo said.

More and more Estonian digital services are related to AI, the minister added, with an initial framework likely to get underway in early autumn and ready by year-end.

"We will then examine both AI and the data, to see how the Estonian state as a whole can manage in this changing environment," the minister added.

AI and its proliferation has, however, been accompanied by fears over the implications for a wide range of areas of life.

 Anu Puusaag, smart tech manager at Technopolis Ülemiste in Tallinn said these relate: "To security, to ethical issues. Is your data being stored securely, how does someone handle your data. What are the legal problems or other issues, including financial ones. There are plenty of ethical, security and privacy issues around there."

Puusaag noted that it is easy to forget the role AI already plays in, for instance, road traffic management, while the Technopolis research center works with robots aimed at, for example, healthcare.

Minister Riisalo said that Estonia is at the forefront in the firled world wide, though Puusaag said there is room for development.

"In european terms we are perhaps in second or third place, while in Asian terms we are also somewhat behind. Our e-governance solutions are in the front rank worldwide, but there is still plenty of room for development in terms of AI," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming.

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Iida-Mai Einmaa.

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:16

Meteorologist: Record nighttime temperatures set in parts of Estonia Sunday

12:53

Buying bus tickets online increasingly complicated

12:19

State to make ready AI strategy by year-end

11:26

Tallinna Reaalkool archaeological dig unearths rare and interesting finds

11:11

Poland planning biggest military parade since Cold War era

10:44

Gallery: Depeche Mode play the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

10:27

Kiik: After five quarters of recession is Estonia still en route to wealth?

10:05

Rescue Board asks residents to brace for major storm in Western Estonia

09:20

Rescue Board on EV fires: Lithium batteries burn rapidly

09:08

Statistics: CPI up 6.4 percent on year to July

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.08

Language Board after deadline for obtaining Estonian at the workplace

06.08

Ukraine discloses name of Estonian firm involved in corruption case

05.08

Lithuania revokes over 1,000 Russian, Belarusian visas, residence permits

04.08

Three major events in Tallinn lead to soaring accommodation prices

04.08

EU fine possible if Estonia fails to expand its part of Via Baltica on time

10:05

Rescue Board asks residents to brace for major storm in Western Estonia

08:10

Foreign aid for Estonia up sharply

08:49

77 percent of Estonians prioritize reaching replacement birth rate level

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: