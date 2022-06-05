Young Estonian racing driver Paul Aron takes second win of the season

Paul Aron (middle).
Paul Aron (middle). Source: Formula Regional European Championship Facebook page
Young Estonian racing driver Paul Aron took his second win of the season in the first round at the Circuit Paul Ricard in the Formula Regional European Championship that uses Formula 3 cars.

Aron, driving for Prema Racing, finished first less than a second ahead of teammate Dino Beganovic, having qualified for third place.

Aron and Beganovic fought for first place, overtaking one another on numerous occasions in the second half of the race after the Estonian overtook Gabriel Bortoleto for second place.

Paul Aron now has 73 points and is in fourth place in the drivers' standings. Dino Beganovic leads on 147 points.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

