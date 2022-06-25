Estonian women's national football team goes down 2:0 against Iceland

The Estonian women's football team lost 2:0 at home to Iceland's Under-23 women on Friday, in a friendly.

The match took place at the Pärnu Rannastadion in the southwestern resort town and saw Iceland take the lead after 27 minutes thanks to a strike from Solveig Johannesdottir Larsen, with Dagny Petursdottir, who had just been substituted on, doubling the lead at 81 minutes.

Among the Estonian women playing were Vlada Kubassova, Jessika Uleksin and Maarja Saulep.

The team hosts Kazakhstan, also in Pärnu, for a world cup qualifier, this Tuesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!