Lisette Tammik signs historic two-year contract with FC Flora

Lisette Tammik.
Lisette Tammik. Source: FC Flora/Janek Eslon
Estonian women's national football team striker Lisette Tammik recently became the first-ever fully professional women's Estonian club football player after signing a two-year contract with Tallinna FC Flora.

Tammik played an important role during Flora's last season's triumphs in both the domestic league and the domestic cup. The forward scored 25 goals and led the league in goals scored, Flora (link in Estonian) announced on Monday.

A fully professional contract allows the 23-year old talent to focus on football. Tammik was previously on a scholarship agreement. "The biggest difference is that I can completely focus on football. If we were to think in general terms, I have always given 100 percent of myself to football," the striker said.

FC Flora sports director Norbert Hurt said the club has set a goal of increasing the level of women's football in Estonia. "We have taken steps toward Flora having a completely professional women's squad at some point. Lisette Tammik is the first player that we have created the conditions to fully focus on football for," Hurt said.

"I sincerely hope I can become a role model for others. This shows that anyone with will, determination and consistency, can reach the level I am at. It is certainly possible to get even further if you work hard," Tammik said.

The striker added that she hopes that there will be several women to receive a professional contract in Estonia and hopes that the level of women's football in Estonia increases in the near future. "I believe we are moving in the right direction," Tammik said.

The 23-year old Tammik started her football career for youth team Tallinna JK Kotkad, for which she played in the boy's team. She joined FC Flora in 2014 and visited Sunderland in 2015, but did not get on the pitch for her debut. She returned to Flora after the stint in the U.K.

Her second chance abroad came in 2018, when she signed for Italian club Napoli Femminile. After two years in Italy, Tammik went on to play for Spanish Primera Division club Santa Terese Badajoz, but an injury early on in her stint in Spain forced the Estonian to return home.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

