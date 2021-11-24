Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir album nominated for Grammy

An album by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and Kaspars Putnins called "Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons" has been nominated for the Best Choral Performance Grammy.

Recognized sound director Jens Braun was also part of the recording process, Heli Jürgenson was chorus master and the album was released in June by BIS Records.

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and Kaspars Putnins have developed a long and successful cooperation, the same album claimed the Diapason d'Or award this October and their previous album in 2018 won a Gramophone award.

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir has won two Grammys - "Arvo Pärt. Da Pacem" in 2007 and "Arvo Pärt. Adam's Lament" in 2014. The choir has been nominated for Grammys on 15 occasions.

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir's next performances will take place on December 8-11 in Viljandi, Tallinn, Paide and Haapsalu, with Pärt Uusberg directing the choir in "Missa Tagore".

