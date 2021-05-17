Tõnu Kaljuste to be chief conductor of Philharmonic Chamber Choir

Tõnu Kaljuste will start working again as the chief conductor and artistic director of the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir on August 1. Kaljuste was last the chief conductor of the choir in 2001.

Tõnu Kaljuste confirmed that although he was not the chief conductor of the choir in the meantime, the cooperation has continued all the time. "The works, events or festivals I have participated in, I have been used as the presenter of the older times," he explained.

Although the Philharmonic Chamber Choir has not been able to perform much in the last year, Kaljuste says that recordings are also important in music. "The recordings are ones that stay, the individual concerts here and there in the world are very nice and necessary, but for the musicians, the recordings are most important."

Since the beginning of 2019, Kaljuste has also been the chief conductor of the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and soon, greater cooperation can be seen between the two ensembles. "They've been working together all the time, but they plan to do a little more together now than before."

Only one singer is still a member of the choir from the period when he conducted the chamber choir - Aarne Talvik.

Tõnu Kaljuste worked as the chief conductor and artistic director of the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir from the time the choir was founded in 1981 until 2001. From 2001 to 2007, Paul Hillier from the UK continued his work and from 2008 to 2013, Daniel Reuss was the artistic director and chief conductor of the choir. Since September 2014, the artistic director and chief conductor of the choir has been Kaspars Putninš.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!