Estonian composer's work performed on June 14 deportation 80th anniversary

Eighty years have passed from the day when more than 10,000 Estonians were deported by Soviet authorities to Siberia. With this in mind, a concert entitled "Along the Milky Way" will take place in Tallinn's St. John's Church (Jaani Kirik) at 7 p.m., where Estonia's beloved composed Erkki-Sven Tüür's "Requiem" will be performed by the Collegium Musicale and the Estonian Sinfonietta. The conductor is Endrik Üksvärav.

"With the concert, we want to offer a breath of hope to this difficult day that has affected so many people, which changed the lives of tens of thousands of people. I believe that music can relieve pain, music heals. Music also gives us the strength to move forward, look to the future," Tüür said.

The concert will feature:

-Erkki-Sven Tüür Canticum Canticorum Caritatis (2020)
-Reza Mortazavi We find peace (2020), world premiere
-Erkki-Sven Tüür Requiem (1994)
-The soloists are Helina Kuljus (soprano) and Oliver Povel-Puusepp (tenor).

The founder and conductor of the Estonian Chamber Choir Collegium Musicale in Tallinn is Endrik Üksvärav. The choir's repertoire extends from the Renaissance to the present, and the works of Estonian composers are especially important.

In addition to Estonia, the choir's ten years of operation include concerts and festivals in Italy, France, Russia, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Finland, Malta, Israel, Lebanon, Greece, the Netherlands and Japan.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

