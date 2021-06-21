Gallery: Choir music awards

On Sunday, June 20, the Estonian Choir Association announced the recipients of the annual choir and wind music awards at the Tallinn Botanical Gardens. The awards covered last year.

The choir of the year 2020 title was awarded to chamber choir Voces Tallinn (artistic advisor Risto Joost).

Heli Jürgenson - conductor of the Tallinn Chamber Choir and the Estonian Society Mixed Choir, choirmaster of the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, chief choirmaster of the Estonian National Opera and lecturer of choir conducting at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater, was elected conductor of the year 2020.

The conductor-music teacher of the year 2020 is Margot Peterson - music teacher and conductor at Tallinn English College and Tallinn French Lyceum.

Nele Erastus - conductor of the chamber choir Sireen - was awarded the title of Young Conductor of the Year.

Tapa City Orchestra (conductor Priit Rusalepp), was chosen as the wind orchestra of the year.

The conductor of the year was Riivo Jõgi - conductor of the Estonian Youth Wind Orchestra, Police and Border Guard Orchestra, Nõmme Music School and Viljandi Youth Symphony Orchestra, conductor of vocal ensembles at the Estonian National Opera Boys' Choir.

The act of the year 2020 award ended up being wage support measures for collective managers, issued in response to the pandemic.

The sponsor of the year 2020 was the Ministry of Culture.

The organizer of the year 2020 was Marika Kuusik - the CEO of the Estonian Men's Song Society.

The Veljo Tormis Cultural Society was awarded the Cooperation Award 2020.

The choir composer of the year was Erkki-Sven Tüür.

Olav Ehala was elected the choir composer of the years.

The choir record of the year 2020 was given to "Entel-Tentel 50".

A shortlist of 66 entrants was competing for twelve titles. In addition to the annual awards, the scholarships of the Uno Järvela Foundation were handed over: in 2020, the main scholarship was awarded to conductor Hirvo Surva.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!