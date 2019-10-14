Arvo Pärt Centre visited by more than 33,000 people in first year

More than 33,000 people have visited the Arvo Pärt Centre since it opened a year ago on Sunday.

Opened on Oct. 13, 2018, the center honors Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.

CEO of the Arvo Pärt Center, Anu Kivilo, said: "The interest in the center has been even greater than we could have expected. It is gratifying that both young and old have found their way here. Our educational programs have begun with nearly a thousand children taking part, the youngest of them in kindergarten."

"There are also many music scholars and students who have a more specific and deeper interest in Arvo Pärt's music and the materials in our archive," she added.

The Arvo Pärt Center is the personal archive and music and information center of the Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, which, in addition to modern archives, has a 150-seat chamber hall, a library, an exhibition area, a movie theater, and classroom.

The center was founded by the composer's family in Laulasmaa in Lääne-Harju Parish, Harju County in 2010 and initially operated in a private home. But due to demand, a new, larger building was built in order to open an archive, start educational activities, and hold concerts.

An international architecture competition was announced in 2013, and won by Fuensanta Nieto and Enrique Sobejano from Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos. The finished building was officially opened on Oct. 13, 2018.

