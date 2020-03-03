Eesti Laul winner: Kirkorov recommended I make my outfit more formal

The winner of Eesti Laul 2020 Uku Suviste, along with backing vocalists Dagmar Oja and Kaire Vilgats, visited ETV's "Ringvaade" studio, to talk about his performance at Saturday's Eesti Laul, the competition to find who next represents Estonia at the Eurovision in May, which he won. Suviste revealed what the song's co-writer, Bulgarian-Russian superstar Philipp Kirkorov, recommended to him.

Suviste confirmed that in life, the real work starts when you reach one of your dreams.

"Now I already have new dreams," he said, and added that Kirkorov had already contacted him and congratulated him on the win, as well as recommending he make his costume for the semi-final in Rotterdam more formal.

Kirkorov recently said that Suviste could be a big star in Russia as well.

"We talked after the semi-final and he recommended I change my stage costume a little bit more formal."

"The stage at Rotterdam is a little different than the stage at Eesti Laul; we need to make certain adjustments," he said.

"We are in quite a hurry, because we have less than a week until we have to say what we want," he added.

The semi-final is in mid-May; should Suviste and Estonia make it through, the winning song, "What love is", will be performed at the grand final on May 16.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!