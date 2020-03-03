ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Eesti Laul winner: Kirkorov recommended I make my outfit more formal ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Uku Suviste.
Uku Suviste. Source: ERR
News

The winner of Eesti Laul 2020 Uku Suviste, along with backing vocalists Dagmar Oja and Kaire Vilgats, visited ETV's "Ringvaade" studio, to talk about his performance at Saturday's Eesti Laul, the competition to find who next represents Estonia at the Eurovision in May, which he won. Suviste revealed what the song's co-writer, Bulgarian-Russian superstar Philipp Kirkorov, recommended to him.

Suviste confirmed that in life, the real work starts when you reach one of your dreams.

"Now I already have new dreams," he said, and added that Kirkorov had already contacted him and congratulated him on the win, as well as recommending he make his costume for the semi-final in Rotterdam more formal.

Kirkorov recently said that Suviste could be a big star in Russia as well.

"We talked after the semi-final and he recommended I change my stage costume a little bit more formal."

"The stage at Rotterdam is a little different than the stage at Eesti Laul; we need to make certain adjustments," he said.

"We are in quite a hurry, because we have less than a week until we have to say what we want," he added.

The semi-final is in mid-May; should Suviste and Estonia make it through, the winning song, "What love is", will be performed at the grand final on May 16.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

uku suvisteeesti laulfilipp kirkorovdagmar oja ja kaire vilgatseurovision 2020
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:36

Estonia to send two patrol boats and 20 border guards to Greece

14:05

Photos: Narva sidewalks generously gritted with sand

13:44

Wind farm brothers appeal prosecutor's rejection of criminal claim

13:23

2019 median monthly wage reached €1,100

13:03

Employers' Confederation director: Employees seeing good times right now

12:39

Top Jamaican sprinter gives two-day workshop for Estonian athletes

12:12

Kaljulaid invites IMF chief to Three Seas Initiative summit in Tallinn

11:42

Schools paying increased attention to hygiene

11:34

Eesti Laul winner: Kirkorov recommended I make my outfit more formal

11:21

PERH doctor: Only sick people should wear face masks in public

11:03

Eesti Energia CEO: A group in Estonia is working against new wind farms

10:51

Deputy mayor: No plans to close Tallinn City Transport shooting range

10:42

Tuesday marks century of national archives in Estonia

10:32

Driver who ran Narva's border check sentenced to prison for three months

10:12

Education ministry finds serious deficiencies in TalTech management

09:52

Statistics: Average salaries increased in all counties in 2019

09:28

Social Affairs Committee finds no reason to declare coronavirus emergency

09:11

Gallery: Fire in Viru Street apartment building

08:54

President Kaljulaid meets US treasury secretary in Washington

08:33

Estonian ambassador to Jordan presents credentials

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: