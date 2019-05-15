Estonian entry 'Storm' reaches Eurovision finals

The first semi-final of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest took place in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, May 14, where Estonian entry "Storm," performed by Swedish singer Victor Crone, was among those selected to advance to the finals this Saturday.

"Storm" was co-written by Estonian singer and songwriter Stig Rästa, who also wrote Estonia's 2015 entry, "Goodbye to Yesterday," performing it together with Elina Born, and co-wrote "Play" with Jüri Pootsmann, who represented Estonia in 2016.

Those to make it to the finals included:

Greece, Katerina Duska, "Better Love"

Belarus, ZENA, "Like It"

Serbia, Nevena Božović, "Kruna"

Cyprus, Tamta, "Replay"

Estonia, Victor Crone, "Storm"

Czech Republic, Lake Malawi, "Friend of a Friend"

Australia, Kate Miller-Heidke, "Zero Gravity"

Iceland, Hatari, "Hatrið mun sigra"

San Marino, Serhat, "Say Na Na Na"

Slovenia, Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl, "Sebi"

Others to compete in the first seminfinal included:

Montenegro, D mol, "Heaven"

Finland, Darude feat. Sebastian Rejman, "Look Away"

Poland, Tulia, "Fire of Love" ("Pali się")

Hungary, Joci Pápai, "Az én apám"

Belgium, Eliot, "Wake Up"

Georgia, Oto Nemsadze, "Keep on Going"

Portugal, Conan Osiris, "Telemóveis"

The second Eurovision semi-final will air in Estonia on Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. The final will air on Saturday, May 18 at 10 p.m.

