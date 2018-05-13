Israel wins Eurovision, Estonia places eighth

Israel won the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon on Saturday night, earning a total of 529 points with the song "Toy" performed by singer Netta. Estonia placed eighth overall, earning 245 points with the song "La Forza" performed by opera singer Elina Nechayeva.

Estonia was awarded 12 points each by the juries of Macedonia, Moldova and Portugal, and ten point each by Georgia and Switzerland.

The Estonian jury awarded its 12 points to Austria, and ten points to Lithuania. Estonian voters awarded twelve points to Lithuania, ten to Finland, eight to Denmark, seven to Italy, six to Austria, five to the Czech Republic, four to Cyprus, three to Hungary, two to Norway and one to Moldova.

An Estonian-language version of "La Forza" performed by Birgit Sarrap will premiere on Monday's edition of ETV's "Ringvaade."

Watch Nechayeva's Eurovision final performance of Estonia's "La Forza" below: