ERR channels to broadcast this year's Eurovision live

News
5MIINUST and Puuluup rehearse for Eurovision in Mälmo.
5MIINUST and Puuluup rehearse for Eurovision in Mälmo. Source: Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU
News

Eurovision fans in Estonia will be able to experience all the action from this year's contest in Malmö live via ERR's TV channels, radio stations and online portals. Both semi-finals and the grand final will be broadcast live with commentary available in Estonian, Russian and Estonian sign language.

The first semi-final of this year's Eurovision takes place on Tuesday May 7, while the second, featuring 5MIINUST and Puuluup, is on Thursday. The grand final is on Saturday-

ETV show "Ringvaade" will be following the adventure of 5MIINUST and Puuluup in Mälmo with regular broadcasts (in Estonian) throughout the week.

All the live action from Eurovision can be followed in Estonia on ETV, ETV, ETV+ and Raadio 2. ETV2's broadcasts will also include translation into Estonian sign language.

ERR's Jupiter portal and websites will also be providing regular updates and coverage.

Estonian viewers can vote for their favorite acts in both the second semi-final and the grand final. In addition to phone voting, this year, Estonians will also be able to vote for the first time via the official online platform here using a bank card issued in Estonia.

One vote costs €1.40, whether cast via phone or the online portal. As many as 20 votes can be made online with a single bank card.

ERR's 2024 Eurovision broadcasting schedule:

First semi-final on Tuesday, May 7, from 10 p.m. on ETV, ETV2 (with sign language translation) and ETV+. Jupiter and ERR.ee portal.

Second semi-final on Thursday, May 9, from 10 p.m. on ETV, ETV2 (with sign language translation) and ETV+ channel, Raadio 2, Jupiter and the ERR.ee portal.

Eurovision Grand Final on Saturday, May 11, from 10 p.m. on ETV, ETV2 (with sign language translation) and ETV+, Radio 2, Jupiter and the ERR.ee portal.

The final will be introduced in a special show on ETV starting at 9.35 p.m. (in Estonian).

--

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

