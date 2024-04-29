Gallery: 5miinust ja Puuluup head to Eurovision

5miinust ja Puuluup leave for Eurovision.
The winners of the Eesti Laul song contest and Estonia's entry for this year's Eurovision 5miinust ja Puuluup set out for Malmö on Monday morning.

The Estonian delegation is looking at a busy week filled with rehearsals and special events that will culminate in the second semifinal of the Eurovision song contest on May 9.

ERR gave the musicians leather armbands made by especially by artist Kadri Kruus. Pressed into the armbands, meant to serve as talismans, are the words "Meid kuulda on täna" (You can hear us tonight), which are also part of the lyrics of the 5miinust ja Puuluup winning song "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi" (We know nothing about (these) drugs).

The first Eurovision semifinal will be held on May 7, while Estonia will perform in the second semifinal on May 9.

The grand final of the song contest will take place on May 11.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Marcus Turovski

