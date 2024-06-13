Multimedia musical performance about Emajõgi River set for Tartu's Lodjakoda

News
Rehearsal for the multimedia performance
Rehearsal for the multimedia performance "Birth of the River Emajõgi" at Tartu's Lodjakoda. Source: ERR
News

This Thursday and Friday (June 13-14), a multimedia musical performance about Tartu's Emajõgi River is set to take place. "Birth of the River Emajõgi" mixes natural and human sounds with contemporary music, nature documentary, animations and choreography. Its protagonist is the River Emajõgi – a central symbol and feature of South Estonia – as well as the lore and history linked to it.

In a metaphorical sense, the performance evokes connections between the concepts of "river" and "motherhood," presenting the Emajõgi as a life-giving and life-carrying force.

For the performance, the Lodjakoda's shipbuilding hall has been transformed into a unique performance venue. The narrator of the performance is actor Andres Mähar, but the central narrative will be displayed on the big screen in the form of a nature documentary that follows the Emajõgi River through its history and the four seasons from its source all the way to Lake Peipus.

"Usually the Emajõgi is treated as the Suur-Emajõgi, or the Great Emajõgi from Lake Võrtsjärv to Lake Peipus, but our Emajõgi is born in Lake Pühajärv, starts flowing from there in the spring, continues on its way, flows through Lake Võrtsjärv, and all the other places on its way. It then passes Tartu and by winter it flows into the great Lake Peipus. Whether it's the life of the Emajõgi, the life of a human being, or our entire history, all the parts are there, hidden in there," said director Margus Kasterpalu.

The sounds of nature play an important role in the work and the Estonian National Symphonic Orchestra (ERSO) having also added to the recording. On stage, there will be an array of different electronic instruments during the performance including percussion, flute and the Collegium Musicale chamber choir, along with solo vocalist Iris Oja. Composer Märt-Matis Lill has combined all these different layers to bring the essence of the Emajõgi River into sound.

"A river as pristine and vast as the Emajõgi is, it is in some ways unmanageable. One of the very important keywords is 'presence,' as well as 'atmospheric' -  being in the moment and feeling that this is where the river is, this is where it flows, and feeling a kind of connection, that there is a very deep connection between oneself and the river," said Lill.

"(For me, the Emajõgi) sounds are both constant and changing at the same time. I think that's the most important keyword. It's changing all the time and at the same time it's something that's extremely constant," Lill said.

The two performances of "Emajõe Sünd" take place on Thursday June 13 and Friday June 14 at the Lodjakoja in Tartu.

More information is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:32

Reinsalu: PM should have known about Salm's defense spending needs

16:26

EDF head: Government members aware of national defense funding needs

16:23

Draakon Gallery opens Liis Eelmaa's new solo exhibition

16:00

Tartu street art festival Stencibility announces 2024 program and exhibition

15:38

PM: Defense minister has not asked government for €1.6 billion

15:25

Hans Väre: Would I implant a chip in my brain?

15:01

Tallinn SDE chief: We'll name Lasnamäe leader candidate when time is right

14:45

Multimedia musical performance about Emajõgi River set for Tartu's Lodjakoda

14:17

Wild berry season unexpectedly early due to warm spring

14:17

Former minister: Reform already trying to find more money for defense

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

12.06

Defense ministry's top official to resign over government inaction

12.06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

10:31

New tick-borne disease reaches Estonia

12.06

Riigikogu approves car tax bill

12.06

Estonian coding school expands to Finland

12.06

Baltic audit offices: Rail Baltica looking at €19 billion deficit

12.06

Johannes Erm takes European Championships decathlon gold

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo