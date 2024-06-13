Multimedia musical performance about Emajõgi River set for Tartu's Lodjakoda

This Thursday and Friday (June 13-14), a multimedia musical performance about Tartu's Emajõgi River is set to take place. "Birth of the River Emajõgi" mixes natural and human sounds with contemporary music, nature documentary, animations and choreography. Its protagonist is the River Emajõgi – a central symbol and feature of South Estonia – as well as the lore and history linked to it.

In a metaphorical sense, the performance evokes connections between the concepts of "river" and "motherhood," presenting the Emajõgi as a life-giving and life-carrying force.

For the performance, the Lodjakoda's shipbuilding hall has been transformed into a unique performance venue. The narrator of the performance is actor Andres Mähar, but the central narrative will be displayed on the big screen in the form of a nature documentary that follows the Emajõgi River through its history and the four seasons from its source all the way to Lake Peipus.

"Usually the Emajõgi is treated as the Suur-Emajõgi, or the Great Emajõgi from Lake Võrtsjärv to Lake Peipus, but our Emajõgi is born in Lake Pühajärv, starts flowing from there in the spring, continues on its way, flows through Lake Võrtsjärv, and all the other places on its way. It then passes Tartu and by winter it flows into the great Lake Peipus. Whether it's the life of the Emajõgi, the life of a human being, or our entire history, all the parts are there, hidden in there," said director Margus Kasterpalu.

The sounds of nature play an important role in the work and the Estonian National Symphonic Orchestra (ERSO) having also added to the recording. On stage, there will be an array of different electronic instruments during the performance including percussion, flute and the Collegium Musicale chamber choir, along with solo vocalist Iris Oja. Composer Märt-Matis Lill has combined all these different layers to bring the essence of the Emajõgi River into sound.

"A river as pristine and vast as the Emajõgi is, it is in some ways unmanageable. One of the very important keywords is 'presence,' as well as 'atmospheric' - being in the moment and feeling that this is where the river is, this is where it flows, and feeling a kind of connection, that there is a very deep connection between oneself and the river," said Lill.

"(For me, the Emajõgi) sounds are both constant and changing at the same time. I think that's the most important keyword. It's changing all the time and at the same time it's something that's extremely constant," Lill said.

The two performances of "Emajõe Sünd" take place on Thursday June 13 and Friday June 14 at the Lodjakoja in Tartu.

