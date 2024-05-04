Listen now: 24-hour audio stream of morning sounds from Southern Estonia and beyond

Koidukoor (DawnChorus) soundcamp will contribute to Soundcamp/Reveil global transmission of nature sounds from South-Estonia on May 4-5. Tune in for a 24-hour broadcast of sounds from Ahja River valley near Taevaskoja on May 4 starting at 7 a.m.

Koidukoor (Estonian: Dawn Chorus) is part of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 main program, telling the story of the Arts of Survival, or in other words, of the knowledge, skills and values that will enable us to live better lives in the future.

Therefore one of the goals of Koidukoor is to draw attention to listening as a vital skill, while at the same time offering an opportunity to experience and learn more about Estonia's extraordinary landscapes and its habitats through sounds at a time of the year when the sounds of nature are particularly vivid.

Koidukoor culminates with the Reveil broadcast, an event where the natural sounds of sunrise are streamed live over the internet for 24 hours highlighting the continual chorus around the world.

The team coordinating the Reveil Dawn Chorus project is Soundcamp London, who, in cooperation with MoKS and local sound enthusiasts, are gathering for 24h soundcamp, to make global transmission of the natural sounds of Southern Estonia possible.

Ahja River. Source: MinuHiiumaa

Reveil Dawn Chorus project coordinator from Soundcamp London, Mort Dew explains:

"We often describe Reveil as a co-created broadcast with (human) streamers but also with the birds, insects, fish and microorganisms that create the dawn chorus, pointing towards what Sasha Baraitser Smith (soundcamp co-director) calls a more than human performance," Mort Dew, the Soundcamp London project coordinator, said.

"The Reveil broadcast is a very special moment to gather and listen together as the sun travels across the planet. On Sunday May 5 at 4 a.m (UTC) we will take over the Reveil mix here in Mooste, and share live audio from the vivid and varied sounds of Southern Estonia and beyond. We're very happy to be given the opportunity to visit and experience these dynamic sound worlds, which we look forward to each year in Reveil."

Soundcamp will be held in the Ahja River valley near Taevaskoja. Our local audio stream will contribute to the worldwide 24-hour stream, which starts on May 4 at 4 a.m. (UTC), or 7 a.m. Estonian time, which you can listen to online.

Without leaving home, you can take a 24-hour audio journey of morning sounds from around the world. While coordinated from London, some of the live streams from different parts of the world will be mixed and retransmitted by part of the Soundcamp team based in Mooste, a village in Southeast Estonia.

