Spring arrives early in Tartu as famous barge embarks on first trip of 2024

Jõmmu the barge prepares for its first trip of 2024.
Jõmmu the barge prepares for its first trip of 2024. Source: ERR
On Tuesday, it seemed that spring had officially arrived in Tartu, as Jõmmu the barge was launched for its first trip of the year. Due to the warmer-than-usual weather conditions, Jõmmu has been able to get out onto the river even earlier than normal.

Against a backdrop of rain and music, on Tuesday, Tartu's harbinger of spring, Jõmmu the barge, was launched for the first time this year.

Among the passengers onboard Jõmmu was Ats, who described himself as a famous skipper of the future. Undeterred by the cold temperatures, Ats also decided to take a dip in the river during the trip. "It was like bath water, cold bath water," he said.

Even though it was raining during Jõmmu's first trip of 2024, according to Priit Jagomägi, manager of the Emajõgi Barge Society, the weather was just right. Jagomägi said that it was thanks to the high water level in the river, as well as the warm weather for the time of year, that Jõmmu was able to get out on the Emajõgi earlier than usual.

"The forecast for the weekend is already 18 degrees, so we could be able to start the season. We haven't started this early for a long time now. We haven't had very high water in the last few years either, but Kärevere (in Tartu County) has some pretty nice bogs at the moment, so we'd still like to do a week or two out there before the water level goes down," Jagomägi said.

However, on Walpurgis Night (April 30 -ed.), which is also Jõmmu's birthday, the barge society is planning to launch a new vessel, which at the moment is still under construction. This will allow Jõmmu to undergo a refit of its own.

"They will definitely sail together during the first year, but then I think the plan is to give Jõmmu a more thorough servicing. It might not be ready before next summer, but we'll get everything done as soon as we can," said Liisa-Lota Kaivo, of Tartu's Emajõe Barge House (Lodjakoda).

The shipbuilding hall of Lodjakoda. Source: ERR

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

