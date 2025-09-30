X!

Tartu barge culture among world's top 100 sustainable tourism success stories

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Estonian President Alar Karis aboard Tartu barge
Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Estonian President Alar Karis aboard Tartu barge "Jõmmu." Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
International sustainable tourism organization Green Destinations has selected Tartu's revival of local barge culture among its top 100 sustainable tourism success stories.

"Reviving and promoting inland waterway navigation is a highly valuable contribution to the local tourism sector. It is truly encouraging that a community-driven and publicly supported cooperation has now gained recognition on the international stage," said Annika Ojasaar, head of tourism for the City of Tartu.

Barges are traditional wooden cargo sailing ships that originally sailed on Lake Peipsi and the Emajõgi River from the Hanseatic era until the mid-20th century. However, when these vessels were replaced by more modern watercraft, the skills and craftsmanship needed to build them also disappeared.

Now, step by step, the heritage has been revived in cooperation with the NGO Emajõgi Barge Society (Emajõe Lodjaselts), the City of Tartu and a host of volunteers. Inspired by historical examples, the Barge Society and volunteers first built the single-masted barge "Jõmmu," which was launched on the Emajõgi in spring 2006.

 In 2020, the city opened the new Barge Yard (Lodjakoda) complex on the banks of the Emajõgi, providing facilities both for showcasing barge culture and  building new vessels. In September 2024, the Barge Society launched a new, larger two-masted barge named "Suur Sume."

The revival of barge culture in Tartu is not the achievement of a single organization. Hundreds of volunteers, businesses and educational institutions have contributed in different ways – from donating timber to carrying out intricate craftsmanship. Many young people who began as volunteers are now working as crew members or even captains on barges in Tartu.

"Jõmmu" barge. Source: Emajõe Lodjaselts

"Jõmmu" has hosted nearly 200,000 visitors so far over the 18 seasons it has operated, while newcomer "Suur Sume" carried 25,000 passengers in its first year alone.

Tartu's Barge Yard (Lodjakoda) has welcomed more than 40,000 people through educational and community events over the past 3 years.

Every year, Green Destinations gathers success stories from around the world to share their experiences and promote sustainable tourism.

Tartu has previously been recognized in the Top 100 several times for its bike-sharing system and biomethane-fueled city buses (2020), Car-Free Avenue (2021), guidelines for organizing eco-friendly events (2022), the Harbor Railway Green Corridor (2023) and the opening event of European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 (2024).

More information about Tartu's local barge culture is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

