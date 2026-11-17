Estonia had already clinched a playoff B-League berth after a win against Luxembourg Friday.

"This match showed what and who we are! I think it's the mark of a great team when you can win even on a day when you're not at your best," opening goal scorer Patrik Kristal (Thun) said after the match. "I was happy we managed to score after such a poor start. Getting that goal here at the end of the year is the icing on the cake," the 19-year-old midfielder went on.

Also on Monday night, Iceland beat Luxembourg 3–0, leaving Estonia second in the group and to playoff in March against an opponent to be drawn this coming Friday. A win in that game would secure promotion to League B of the Nations League.

Going into Monday's clash, the hosts had secured at least second place in the group, whereas the best Bulgaria, who have a new manager in Atanas Ribarski, could do was finish third. Estonia had also beaten Luxembourg 1–0 away on Friday, whereas the visitors were following a 5-0 drubbing by Iceland, prompting an apology to the fans from the national FA.

The two teams have met four times over the years, most recently last September in the same competition, where things ended goalless in Bulgaria.

"Our first defender is our striker. That perhaps sums up our approach and mentality as a team," said team captain Karol Mets at the pre-match press conference, shedding light on the team's approach.

"Defending isn't just down to the defenders; it involves the whole team. Over time, our pressing and overall defensive play have become much more structured," he went on.

Our analysis of the match naturally starts with the challenges the opposition poses, but I believe our game will also give them plenty to think about," manager Jürgen Henn said before kickoff.

On the night, Estonia came under pressure early at the A. Le Coq Arena but broke forward in the seventh minute. Midfielder Rocco Robert Shein (Portsmouth) passed to Kristal on the right wing, who dribbled past a Bulgarian defender and blasted the ball into the visitors' net, giving the young star his debut international goal. Bulgaria kept pressing the attack, however, leaving the hosts largely on the defensive. There were plenty of chances for the visitors, and they eventually made the breakthrough when Svetoslav Kovachev equalized late in the first half.

The second half was also somwehat disjointed, but the hosts managed to put more pressure on the opposition goal. In the 60th minute, Markus Poom (Trenčín) floated a free kick into the penalty area, where Kevor Palumets (FC Košice) met it with a header to put Estonia back in front.

Estonia held on to its lead as regulation time drew to a close but was reduced to 10 men during time added on, when the referee showed winger Karel Mustmaa the red card, for diving. The hosts nevertheless protected their lead until the final whistle, securing a 2–1 win in their last international of the year.

"I felt we managed to impose our game in the second half. Although both sides were a bit disjointed, with both making mistakes on an autumn pitch. The opposition had a few isolated forays into the box, but defensively I was fairly relaxed," Henn said afterwards.

"Looking at the chances, we played well. As a coach, you're always looking for perfection and thinking about the opportunities that slipped away... But that's football, especially in these conditions. Perhaps it was a new challenge for us: we were disjointed at the start of the first half and conceded a soft goal at the end of it. But the boys didn't crumble, and we managed to find the right moves for the second half and ultimately turn the game in our favor," he added.

"Overall, having such a strong year, with very few dips and consistent performances, is the main thing for me," he said. "The previous international window showed that we can maintain our level even when we have to change quite a few players. Several regular starters were missing from today's squad. That shows we have good depth, which is essential," Henn concluded.

The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League knockout stage and play-off draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland this coming Friday.

Highlights of Monday's match including all the goals can be watched by clicking on the video player below.

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