X!

Center: Proposal for Tallinn coalition with Isamaa would be logical next step

News
Mihhail Kõlvart at Center's election night party.
Mihhail Kõlvart at Center's election night party. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Though the Center Party has not made any coalition agreements with other parties in the capital, as election winner it has the moral right to make such proposals, party leader Mihhail Kõlvart said.

Speaking to "Terevisioon" Monday morning and after election night, Kõlvart, a former mayor of Tallinn, was also unable to state what, if anything, the remaining parties may have agreed on, though hinted at a Center-Isamaa deal.

"It seems to me that four parties have surely been in contact with each other, perhaps even ahead the elections, which is also logical," he said.
Center is in a strong enough bargaining position to make proposals to other parties, however.

"Since we also had to discuss among ourselves to whom we would make a proposal, I think we at least have the moral right to do so," Kõlvart said.

While Center won the largest number of seats, at 37, this is not enough to form an absolute majority on the 79-seat council, and with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Eesti 200 winning no seats, the four remaining parties have enough seats to form a coalition together.

The Social Democrats (SDE), Isamaa, Reform and Parempoolsed, the latter winning its first ever Tallinn city council seats, together have 42 mandates.

However, Center and Isamaa together, a viable alliance, would have 48 seats, and that, Kõlvart said, would be the most logical of his party's possible proposals.

"We are seeing today that we are ready to negotiate not only with one party. It would be logical that the first proposal should go to Isamaa. Also from the perspective of the next elections, if we take into account the Reform Party's failure as being obvious to many today, this should mean that opposition parties are prepared to or wish to rule out cooperation with the Reform Party, meaning there is actually only one possibility, since right now we have [either] four parties on the table, or the Center Party with one partner," Kõlvart went on.

Kõlvart conceded that it is not possible to predict what political situation lies ahead over the next four years, not only in Tallinn but also in Estonia and the wider world. He went as far as saying that since a "politically turbulent" period is likely between now and the Riigikogu elections in 2027, "everything is possible."

Asked whether, were a four-party coalition formed in Tallinn without Center, the latter would simply be waiting around for its collapse, Kõlvart replied that that situation already exists.

"After all, the Center Party has won the elections, not only in Tallinn but across Estonia. The numbers show that today the Center Party is the most popular party. Yes, of course, primarily thanks to the results in Tallinn, but the figures are the figures. As a result, I think that right now we are talking about the opportunity to make a proposal to potential partners, plus of course we understand, and also proceed from the fact that, parallel negotiations are taking place between the four parties," he continued.

As to whether the Center Party would exclude any potential partners in Tallinn, Kõlvart said that rhetorically speaking he could state they would not, though added much has been said and has happened before the elections, meaning the choice is actually not that wide.

"History shows that parties are capable of adjusting their positions depending on the situation. But of course, what has been said publicly carries weight. At least it should carry weight," he went on.

Ultimately, while the numbers show Center did well, the real measure is power and the achieving of it, Kõlvart conceded.

Nationwide, the Center Party the most-supported party, with 124,840 votes, or 21.1 percent of the total, but fell behind all electoral alliances combined, which took 23.9 percent of the vote (141,126).

In Tallinn, Center received 41.3 percent of the vote, and 37 mandates.

Kõlvart himself, Tallinn's mayor 2019 to 2024, took the highest number of votes in Tallinn of any single candidate, earning 26,531 votes in the Lasnamäe district.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Source: "Terevisioon", interviewer Katrin Viirpalu

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:19

Helme: EKRE needs a new strategy in Tallinn

11:34

Latvia's new Salacgriva bridge on Via Baltica partially opens on Monday

11:21

Winter swimmers dive into new season at Tallinn's Noblessner

10:13

Isamaa's Tõnis Lukas open to all coalition partners after party's Tartu win

09:47

Center: Proposal for Tallinn coalition with Isamaa would be logical next step

08:33

Mihhail Stalnuhhin's electoral list wins most seats in Narva

08:12

Electricity price in Estonia to peak at €1,000 Monday morning

02:22

Electoral alliances receive most votes at Estonia's local elections

02:03

Isamaa narrowly beats Reform Party in Tartu

01:28

Kõlvart: The Center Party got up and won

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.10

Preliminary data: Turnout at Estonia's 2025 local election rises to 59.2% Updated

02:22

Electoral alliances receive most votes at Estonia's local elections

01:10

Center wins in Tallinn, but may struggle to form coalition

19.10

Turnout up in Estonia's local elections compared with 2021 despite e-vote dip

17.10

Wizz Air announces 3 Tallinn – Budapest flights a week from December

19.10

Watch: Local election e-vote counting in the Riigikogu

19.10

Local elections preliminary results expected after midnight Sunday

16.10

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

02:03

Isamaa narrowly beats Reform Party in Tartu

19.10

Galleries: Political parties gather to celebrate election night

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo