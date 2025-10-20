X!

Electoral alliances receive most votes at Estonia's local elections

News
Results across Estonia at the 2025 local election. Electoral alliances are displayed in grey.
Source: ERR
News

At the local elections, electoral alliances received the highest number of votes nationwide, followed by the opposition Center and Isamaa parties.

Electoral alliances received the highest number of votes nationwide – 141,126 ballots —23.9 percent of all votes.

The Center Party was second with 124,840 votes, or 21.1 percent of the vote share.

Isamaa came in third with 109,749 votes, or 18.6 percent of all votes.

They were followed by the Reform Party and the Social Democratic Party, which received nearly equal support. The Reform Party received 58,982 votes (10.0 percent), and SDE 58,484 votes (9.9 percent).

EKRE finished with 48,478 votes (8.2 percent). Parempoolsed received 27,686 votes nationwide (4.7 percent). Eesti 200 ended up with a total of 9,819 votes (1.7 percent).

2021 vs 2025

At the last local elections four years ago, the Center Party narrowly won the most votes, beating electoral alliances into second place.

The Reform Party placed third (17.3 percent), followed by EKRE (13.2 percent).

Isamaa (8.4 percent) followed, then Eesti 200 (6.0 percent), and SDE (5.0 percent).

In summary, compared to four years ago, the Center Party and electoral alliances achieved similar results.

Isamaa and SDE performed better, while Parempoolsed has won its first seats.

However, Reform Party, EKRE, and Eesti 200 performed worse.

In absolute numbers, Isamaa increased its total vote count the most, rising from 48,874 voters to 109,749.

At the same time, the Reform Party fell from 101,387 voters to 58,982, marking the largest drop in total votes.

--

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

