Reform debating party's future after poor local election results

There is ongoing debate within the Reform Party about its future and efforts to find new momentum ahead of the next Riigikogu elections in 2027 following the poor results of the recent local elections.

The party's results fell from 17.3 percent of the national vote in 2021 to 10 percent this year. Honorary chair Siim Kallas said the local election should not become a fixation.

"One difficult election is behind us, but in reality, it is the 2027 Riigikogu elections we need to start thinking about. We need a strategic internal discussion within the party. We have not really had such a format before, but we truly need a discussion on two things," Kallas said.

First, Kallas believes it is necessary to forecast where Estonia will stand in two years. The second discussion should be about the Reform Party's ideological direction, which he said has drifted toward social liberalism in an effort to attract voters.

Mart Võrklaev. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Former Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev said national-level politics require consistency in decision-making, as this brings stability. He believes internal party debates as a positive thing.

"I think the bigger problem is when we cannot reach agreements, or when we do agree on something but then change those decisions a while later because we start doubting ourselves or think the voters might not like it. And then we fail to explain it, start doubting ourselves, that, I think, is the problem. The fact that we argue within the party — if we did not have that in the Reform Party, then I do not think the Reform Party would exist," Võrklaev said.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal said the Reform Party, after the elections, members agreed that they need to do better. He does not believe there is an internal opposition within the party.

"Everyone wants to be involved right now, especially given how the elections saw a rise in conservative forces and perhaps also from groups like Koos, Plan B, and the Center Party. Everyone is concerned, and I think that is understandable. We will definitely discuss this year and next how to do better, how to pull ourselves together, and how to be stronger," Michal said.

Kristo Enn Vaga Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The prime minister emphasized that the recent change of the party's secretary-general is routine and unrelated to the election result. Within the party, there are rumors that the role will be filled by Riigikogu member Kristo Enn Vaga, who also led the party's election campaign in the Tallinn district.

"Our main goal was to prevent the Center Party from gaining absolute power, to make it possible to form a pro-Estonian city government. We achieved that goal and are currently trying to realize it in the form of a four-party coalition. So I would not say these elections were a failure," Vaga said.

"I think the Tallinn district, together with Kristo, who helped run the campaign, did their best under the circumstances," Michal said.

The prime minister is expected to present his candidate for secretary-general to the Reform Party board, likely next week.

--

