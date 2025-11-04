X!

Center and Isamaa to launch coalition talks in Tallinn

Party leaders Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and Mihhail Kõlvart (Center).
Party leaders Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and Mihhail Kõlvart (Center). Source: Priit Mürk
The Center Party and Isamaa have agreed to begin coalition talks in Tallinn, the parties announced in a joint statement.

"The voters of Tallinn have had their say. People have different expectations and concerns, but it is now the responsibility of political forces to cooperate in forming a city government capable of providing competent and stable leadership for the next four years," the Center Party and Isamaa said in a joint statement.

"Both parties hope that the negotiations will lead to a constructive outcome. We consider it important to carefully listen to the concerns of different interest groups during discussions and to give other political forces the opportunity to present their proposals as well," the statement read.

"There is a crisis of political trust in Estonia and overcoming it requires a joint effort from all political forces. We recognize that we have differing views on national policy issues and these differences will remain even after negotiations," the parties noted.

The two parties announced that they are starting coalition negotiations based on seven key principles:

First and foremost, we believe Tallinn must have stable and professional city leadership. The city's development requires competent decision-making, long-term direction and a management culture based on cooperation, responsibility and continuity. We also consider it vital to ensure labor peace within the city system, allowing officials and specialists to focus on their core tasks and ensure the smooth and reliable functioning of the city;

  • First, we aim to restore a stable leadership culture in city governance and avoid excessive politicization of practical municipal matters. We agree that during the first two years, the mayor will be a candidate nominated by Isamaa — someone with no prior political background and significant leadership experience. For the following two years, the city government will be led by a Center Party candidate;
  • Second, Tallinn's primary education goal in the coming years is a smooth transition to Estonian-language instruction. The city will invest decisively to support students, teachers and parents, ensuring the necessary conditions and resources for a high-quality transition that takes children's development into account;
  • Third, we will invest in civil protection, ensuring that Tallinn is prepared for crises and that residents in every city district feel safe. We will strengthen cooperation with rescue and law enforcement agencies and develop prevention measures and emergency preparedness;
  • Fourth, we see it as essential to bolster Tallinn's economic development and improve the city's capacity to implement business-friendly solutions;
  • Fifth, we are committed to offering additional support to Tallinn residents during economically challenging times and to mitigating the decline in purchasing power caused by the government's economic policy;
  • Sixth, city governance must be transparent and honest. Our goal is to ensure that the city's public service operates professionally and independently;
  • Seventh, we believe in close cooperation with the central government and other municipalities. Tallinn plays a major role in the development of the entire country and we feel a responsibility to ensure that the capital's progress does not come at the expense of other regions of Estonia.

Isamaa and the Center Party expressed hope that a result could be achieved in time for the inaugural session of the new city council.

"We are aware of our shared responsibility and of the public's diverse expectations. Through these negotiations, we aim to reach an outcome that will make the residents of Tallinn feel the city is moving forward," the parties said.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

