Center and Isamaa Tallinn coalition talks to start Thursday

The Center Party and Isamaa, who have agreed to form a ruling coalition in Tallinn, will begin coalition talks Thursday. The agenda is not yet finalized.

Riina Solman, head of Isamaa's Tallinn branch, said on ETV's "Terevisioon" morning show that the order of topics to be discussed in coalition talks still needs to be clarified, as negotiators plan to create a long-term policy platform. Isamaa had hoped to begin with issues related to utilities and transport, but as of Wednesday morning, it remained uncertain whether that would be the case.

Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart said his party is primarily focused on the city's financial situation. "The political messaging from the city government hasn't always been accurate, so we want to meet with financial specialists to get a clear picture of the actual state of things," Kõlvart said.

The reporter also asked about specific policy issues on which the negotiating sides did not always agree.

For example, Kõlvart said that the city is ultimately responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks, but cannot fully take on the task alone. Solman responded that Isamaa will nevertheless do its utmost to ensure the city assumes responsibility for snow removal.

Kõlvart affirmed that public transport in Tallinn should remain free of charge. Solman, for her part, recalled the words of former mayoral candidate Raivo Aeg, saying that if the public wants such a collective benefit, Isamaa will not oppose the will of the people.

When it came to the question of the proposed Tallinn hospital, both Kõlvart and Solman expressed caution. They acknowledged the city does need a new hospital, but said the plan is unlikely to move forward in the near future and existing infrastructure must be kept ready for use in the meantime.

On the issue of Estonian-language education, Kõlvart highlighted a program launched by the Center Party two years ago to support students, teachers and parents. The former mayor said the program should be expanded. While earlier estimates put the cost at €9 million, more funding would now be required, he added.

Solman said she supports all forms of support systems but stressed that both Estonian- and Russian-speaking children need assistance.

"That's something we and the Center Party agree on. We had a different vision than Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats, for example. They wanted a uniform school system, putting all children — regardless of whether their home language is Estonian or Russian — into the same classroom. But we know that when children are placed together like that, Estonian-speaking kids end up teaching the others and then preschoolers come home speaking with a Russian accent. And that's not really what we're aiming for," Solman said.

