X!

Center and Isamaa Tallinn coalition talks to start Thursday

News
Riina Solman and Mihhail Kõlvart.
Riina Solman and Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: ERR
News

The Center Party and Isamaa, who have agreed to form a ruling coalition in Tallinn, will begin coalition talks Thursday. The agenda is not yet finalized.

Riina Solman, head of Isamaa's Tallinn branch, said on ETV's "Terevisioon" morning show that the order of topics to be discussed in coalition talks still needs to be clarified, as negotiators plan to create a long-term policy platform. Isamaa had hoped to begin with issues related to utilities and transport, but as of Wednesday morning, it remained uncertain whether that would be the case.

Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart said his party is primarily focused on the city's financial situation. "The political messaging from the city government hasn't always been accurate, so we want to meet with financial specialists to get a clear picture of the actual state of things," Kõlvart said.

The reporter also asked about specific policy issues on which the negotiating sides did not always agree.

For example, Kõlvart said that the city is ultimately responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks, but cannot fully take on the task alone. Solman responded that Isamaa will nevertheless do its utmost to ensure the city assumes responsibility for snow removal.

Kõlvart affirmed that public transport in Tallinn should remain free of charge. Solman, for her part, recalled the words of former mayoral candidate Raivo Aeg, saying that if the public wants such a collective benefit, Isamaa will not oppose the will of the people.

When it came to the question of the proposed Tallinn hospital, both Kõlvart and Solman expressed caution. They acknowledged the city does need a new hospital, but said the plan is unlikely to move forward in the near future and existing infrastructure must be kept ready for use in the meantime.

On the issue of Estonian-language education, Kõlvart highlighted a program launched by the Center Party two years ago to support students, teachers and parents. The former mayor said the program should be expanded. While earlier estimates put the cost at €9 million, more funding would now be required, he added.

Solman said she supports all forms of support systems but stressed that both Estonian- and Russian-speaking children need assistance.

"That's something we and the Center Party agree on. We had a different vision than Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats, for example. They wanted a uniform school system, putting all children — regardless of whether their home language is Estonian or Russian — into the same classroom. But we know that when children are placed together like that, Estonian-speaking kids end up teaching the others and then preschoolers come home speaking with a Russian accent. And that's not really what we're aiming for," Solman said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:59

Center and Isamaa Tallinn coalition talks to start Thursday

13:37

Tallinn mayor's ice hockey ads ruled illegal donation

13:14

Tartu officials and residents voice concerns over incoming Swedish prisoners

12:58

Businessman: I would not accept an offer to be mayor of Tallinn today

12:32

Journalist: Rise in non-Estonian-speaking service staff in Tallinn 'our fault'

11:55

Urmet Kook: Noblesse oblige, Mr. Prime Minister

11:19

Major businessman Margus Linnamäe's MM Grupp turnover falls abruptly in 2024

10:43

Norstat poll: Reform Party rating hits new low point

10:03

Auditor General: Estonian state has more ambitions than it has resources

09:27

AI researcher: Thinking for oneself is the only way to be free and in control

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.10

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

07:55

Pro-Kremlin propagandist Oleg Bessedin detained by ISS

04.11

NATO's Crossed Swords cyber exercise gets underway in Tallinn

04.11

Estonia's pro-inspired urban bike park opens in Tartu this week

04.11

Estonia removes Russia as birthplace from Petseri-born citizens' passports

04.11

Estonian FM in Beijing: China's support for Russia in Ukraine shapes our relations

04.11

Tpilet and Cargobus operator to close branches in four Estonian cities

02.11

Russian border guard boat flies Wagner Group flag on Narva River

04.11

European Commission provides funding for Pärnu Airport methanol plant project

03.11

Estonia's fuel sellers running out of ammunition in price war

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo