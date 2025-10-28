Center answers Isamaa's questions on running Tallinn ahead of potential talks

The Center Party on Tuesday published its responses to Isamaa's core questions on life in Tallinn. Isamaa had answered the Center Party's questions the same day.

According to Center Party spokesperson Andres Kalvik, the party sent its responses to questions posed by Isamaa on Monday evening.

Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart had proposed last week that the parties exchange responses on Monday, October 27 at 6 p.m. and discuss them at the earliest opportunity in a joint meeting.

Isamaa was initially expected to decide last Thursday with whom to begin coalition talks in Tallinn. However, the party did not reach a decision and instead sent public letters with questions about Tallinn's future and the parties' ideologies to the Center Party, Parempoolsed, the Social Democratic Party and the Reform Party.

The Center Party, in turn, sent its own questions to Isamaa, requesting answers. The other parties announced they would not respond to Isamaa's questions and instead preferred bilateral meetings.

Follow Center's answers to questions sent by Isamaa.

Tallinn's GDP accounts for nearly half of Estonia's economy. How do you see the potential to increase Tallinn's economic growth and improve its international competitiveness? What steps should the city take and what are your expectations for the state?

The state's primary role is to implement a business-friendly tax policy, ensure affordable electricity and provide adequate infrastructure. This includes reversing several tax decisions made by recent governments. So far, one of the tasks of local governments has also been to compensate for the state's failures in shaping the national economic environment.

Tallinn must be a business-friendly city — not just in terms of support and training for startups, but also in terms of urban planning. That means a diverse urban environment that includes both quiet residential areas and efficient transport links with sufficient parking options. The Center Party's pilot program "Test in Tallinn" should be made permanent.

Tallinn's calling card is its Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, which has become largely monofunctional. Its use can be significantly expanded, for example, by promoting local-oriented businesses (initially using city-owned properties) and revitalizing the relatively underused gate area near the Fat Margaret tower. One option is to create a cultural quarter in the Old Town, centered around the newly completed city theater.

The city must also take the lead in cultural initiatives that enhance Tallinn's appeal not only for foreign visitors but also for residents — for instance, projects like "A Window to Tallinn" ("Aken Tallinnasse").

Major developments built jointly with the state, such as sports complexes suitable for hosting large-scale events, also boost the economy. In addition, we need a modern conference center and new industrial parks.

What is your overall position on the transition to Estonian-language education and more specifically regarding fourth-grade classes? What steps should be taken in Tallinn to support this transition?

The transition to Estonian-language education is ongoing. For it to succeed, the reform must be actively managed and consistently supported, with outcomes continuously monitored. Before launching new initiatives, existing bottlenecks must be addressed and overlapping reforms, such as the state's proposed extension of compulsory schooling, should be avoided, as they dilute focus and resources.

Strong teacher training is essential. All teacher training curricula should include a course on "Content and Language Integrated Learning" (CLIL). In-service teachers need regular professional development to prevent burnout and improve the quality of instruction — both in Estonian-language schools and in transition schools.

A dedicated working group of teachers should be formed to gather, edit and systematize existing teaching materials. It must be acknowledged that long-awaited new textbooks are unlikely to be delivered soon — several procurement processes have failed. As a result, some of the most vulnerable students may complete basic school before appropriate materials are available to them.

At the same time, support systems must be strengthened. Many children in a new language environment require special education support. Currently, students are often placed in individualized study paths simply to ensure they formally complete school. This is not a solution — without support now, society will face significantly higher costs later.

Students with low motivation or insufficient academic progress by fourth grade require individual guidance and support. Equally important are early detection and intervention: issues should be identified before sixth-grade standardized testing confirms what was already apparent. A system of regular assessments and early intervention would help prevent situations where action is only taken once it's too late.

It's also important to note that non-Estonian-speaking children may need speech therapy in their native language, as this provides a necessary foundation for acquiring Estonian.

Estonian-speaking children in Estonian schools must not be forgotten. In some schools, they are now in classrooms where many peers are learning both the subject matter and Estonian as a foreign language. This creates a language-based gap in students' ability to absorb content. As this phenomenon has not yet been thoroughly studied, the development of Estonian-speaking children in such learning environments also requires a thoughtful pedagogical approach and additional resources. Individual support systems should be developed for each school, with researchers playing a key role.

In addition to all the above, youth mental health requires special attention.

During the Center Party's leadership, several support measures were introduced to aid the transition to Estonian-language education and these should be continued and expanded:

Do you believe it is necessary to ensure the right to Estonian-language service in Tallinn, and if so, how should this right be guaranteed through both city and state responsibilities?

In Estonia, every person has the right to receive service in Estonian. However, several questions have recently emerged around so-called semi-service sectors, such as ride-sharing, home accommodation and freelance couriers where the work has the characteristics of commercial activity, but the individuals involved are not employed by formal companies, instead operating through platforms.

In these cases, the issue is broader than just language. It also involves customer rights, safety and the social protections of the workers themselves. These challenges can only be addressed in cooperation with the state.

Oversight of compliance with language requirements is carried out in collaboration with the Language Board.

What is your position on the volume of public communication funded by the city? Should it be changed and should it be only in Estonian?

The Center Party's platform does not propose major changes to the current structure of public information channels.

For many Tallinn residents who do not use online platforms, district newspapers remain the only way to receive city-related information. These publications are also necessary to comply with provisions in the Planning Act. Their structure should not be centrally managed but rather autonomous within each city district.

The city must also be prepared for crisis communication. Relevant information channels and principles must be developed and regularly updated.

Residents' ability to interact meaningfully with district governments must be restored. They should be able to receive clear responses and solutions — whether via email, social media or outdoor district office pop-up events.

Over the past year, several districts have reported that residents are being left out of decision-making processes. For example, regarding traffic changes or that their concerns are simply forwarded to central city departments without district-level input or ongoing follow-up.

What are the key major projects that the city or the city and state together should address and develop? Should the Tallinn Hospital project be halted without state co-funding and what should the state's role be in this project?

The Tallinn Hospital is a necessary project, but it must be developed in the correct order. The process should begin with a cooperation agreement with the state — only after such an agreement is in place can an architectural brief be prepared based on the terms of that agreement.

Given the current composition of the national government, no such agreement is likely and until one is reached, the project should not proceed. The city should not incur unnecessary design costs in the meantime.

Another major project currently being publicly discussed — the large multi-purpose arena — can also only be completed in cooperation with the state.

Among transport infrastructure priorities, the most critical is the Tallinn Small Ring Road, a joint project with the state that must be advanced with leadership from the city.

In your view, what measures could be taken within the city's authority to ease the impact of price increases and what should the state be expected to do? What is your position on the continuation of current city services and support measures?

While the city cannot change state-level taxes, it can mitigate the impact of tax hikes on residents' ability to cope. The Center Party proposes partially compensating the car tax for seniors, people with disabilities and families with children — until the tax can be repealed at the national level.

The party's platform also includes family support measures: A school starter grant of up to €450 for first graders, up to €200 at the start of each school year for every child in school from second grade onward, an increase in the childbirth grant to €450 to help parents cover major initial expenses.

We also aim to eliminate kindergarten fees, but the funding for this must not come at the expense of others in need.

For seniors, we plan to raise the annual pension supplement to €300. In addition, we would like to restore senior cinema clubs and reintroduce care packages for those living alone, which also serve as emergency supplies.

Compensation for care home costs should not be reduced. However, the state should set a price cap on such costs.

On the city's civil service and ownership policy: Do you consider it necessary to prevent the politicization of the city's public service and how can this be ensured? How should the appointment of board and supervisory council members of city-owned companies and foundations be handled? Should any city-owned holdings be privatized? Should the city take active steps regarding excessive fees charged by Tallinna Vesi?

We consider it essential to prevent the politicization of the city's public service.

The city, as an owner, must be represented, but experts should form the majority in supervisory roles.

City-paid positions are clearly divided into political and non-political roles. Deputy mayors and district heads are political. However, for non-political positions, party affiliation must not be a criterion for selection. Party membership should neither be a prerequisite nor a barrier to employment.

The purpose of companies with city ownership is to ensure the delivery of certain strategic services under reasonable conditions. We oppose the privatization of strategically important companies or the sale of controlling stakes — this applies to both Tallinna Vesi and TLT.

What should be done with the remaining occupation-era monuments and symbols in Tallinn? Do you support the dismantling of the Maarjamäe obelisk?

The Soviet symbols and ideological meaning have already been removed from the Maarjamäe Memorial. The identity of the area today is shaped far more by the Memorial to the Victims of Communism, located on the edge of the site.

The future of the Maarjamäe Memorial should be addressed as a whole and decided in cooperation with the state. Landscape architects and heritage preservation experts must be involved in the process to preserve the site's architectural and historical uniqueness.

The outcome must align with the concept of the Memorial to the Victims of Communism and form a coherent spatial ensemble with it.

What is your view on the city's land tax policy? Should the land tax burden be changed, and if so, to what extent? What should Tallinn's expectations be regarding the state's tax policy?

The Center Party believes that the national government has shifted some of its own problem-solving responsibilities onto local governments. When local governments are given additional obligations without corresponding funding, their autonomy is undermined, leaving them with fewer resources to make independent decisions.

Due to failed national tax policies, the economy has declined and people's financial well-being has deteriorated. If the state offers the option for local governments to increase taxes as a solution, this cannot be considered a sustainable tax policy.

The Center Party opposes the introduction of a property tax and land beneath one's home must remain exempt from land tax.

What should be done to improve traffic flow in Tallinn? Do you consider it necessary or possible to reconsider the Liivalaia and Pelguranna tram projects? What is your position on continuing free public transport?

Free public transport must continue for Tallinn residents.

The city must also continue to develop public transport, including expanding the tram network where it makes sense. However, traffic planning must be based on actual traffic volumes and ensure sufficient capacity. Planning must not rely on wishful thinking or manipulated forecasts. Trams should not be ideological projects — they must be the most appropriate and cost-effective solution for the specific route.

For this reason, the Liivalaia tram project should be halted. In addition to strong public opposition, traffic studies clearly show that even with the most efficient intersection designs, maintaining capacity would require half of current car drivers to switch to the tram, which is unrealistic on a major arterial road. The Transport Administration's modeling predicts around 3,500 daily tram users on this line, while over 40,000 vehicles currently use the road. Extending tram service into Kristiine is also unfeasible without shutting down Suur-Ameerika tänav to traffic. We support exploring alternative options for public transport in this area, such as more flexible battery-powered trolleybuses, which could extend into Kristiine without costly street reconstruction or the need for a dedicated turnaround.

For the Pelguranna tram line, a more suitable and publicly acceptable route must be found — one that does not cut off traffic on Puhangu tänav or damage Stroomi Beach Park.

We remain convinced that, with proper planning, all modes of transport can coexist in Tallinn. We firmly oppose any ideological approach to transport where a particular mode becomes an obsession or where making car travel less convenient and slower becomes an end in itself.

Should the city play a role in improving access to housing, and if so, how?

Local governments have a responsibility to ensure housing for those in need. When it comes to broader housing policy, however, solutions must primarily come at the national level.

First, tax policy must be adjusted and the economy should be steered toward growth.

The state needs to develop programs that help young families access home loans with government-backed guarantees, whether by extending loan terms or by fully or partially guaranteeing down payments.

We do not support the idea of requiring real estate developers to allocate a certain number of units for social housing. This approach would be inappropriate both legally and conceptually.

What steps should be taken in Tallinn to speed up the planning and zoning process?

The detailed planning process requires ongoing improvement and development.

The past two years have shown that, in practice, the speed of processing planning applications has not significantly improved.

Approval of detailed plans must align with the city's development strategy and the pace of infrastructure expansion.

However, the process must not be accelerated at the expense of quality or accuracy — poorly prepared plans lead to long-term problems.

To increase efficiency, it is essential to improve the competence of city officials, reduce bureaucratic hurdles and automate procedures, including through the use of AI technologies.

Should Tallinn avoid or encourage growth at the expense of other regions in Estonia through various subsidies and incentives? What policy choices should this involve?

The Center Party supports balanced regional development. Regional policy has failed primarily at the national level, where responsibility for it lies.

Less capable municipalities need additional resources from the state. Government services must not be withdrawn from rural areas tax incentives should also be considered in the longer term.

Local governments are primarily responsible for providing high-quality services to their residents — this applies to Tallinn as well.

What key policy decisions made by the outgoing city government do you believe need to be corrected? Based on past experience, what changes should be made in the city's leadership?

The Center Party does not support the outgoing city government's decision to increase the number of deputy mayors and would prefer to optimize and reduce that number.

We also oppose excessive centralization of city governance. While standardization may seem efficient in theory, it must not come at the cost of alienating residents. Reforms should be grassroots-driven and include input from practitioners, not imposed top-down. While organizational restructuring can be necessary, staff changes must be implemented quickly and with a clear end point — not prolonged over months in a way that creates fear and uncertainty, as has been the case under the current mayor.

One area of particular concern is child protection. Tallinn's Social and Health Care Department failed to involve child welfare professionals in the restructuring of services, which irreparably damaged trust in the system and triggered a critical loss of specialists. We must re-evaluate the changes not just with those who implemented them but, first and foremost, with practitioners to assess what improved and what must be corrected. Rebuilding trust and giving professionals a real voice in shaping operations is essential.

An even more urgent issue is the state of the city's infrastructure management. Procurement capacity has declined — for example, in areas such as street lighting and road construction — and the overall condition of roads and public cleanliness has worsened.

We must avoid future situations where tenders are casually canceled and restarted, potentially undermining the integrity of the procurement process. This has happened recently with procurements for trash bins and public toilets and there was also an investigation into a bench procurement process.

Costly public relations projects must also be avoided, such as the recent multi-million-euro campaign involving tree-planting events with the mayor's participation.

We also oppose the revised internal audit procedures that now require concerns to be directed first to the mayor rather than to the police when suspicions arise.

The local elections revealed a deepening crisis of trust in Estonia. In your view, what steps should be taken to overcome this crisis — both in Tallinn and, at the initiative of city politicians, nationally?

The local elections primarily showed that the public does not support the current policies of the national coalition parties.

It is the responsibility of other parties to offer a credible alternative — first at the local government level and then nationally.

A healthy governance culture requires clear messaging and genuine public engagement. Participation must go beyond simply communicating pre-made decisions; residents must have a real opportunity to influence outcomes.

Those in power must also remain in touch with public sentiment and expectations, and respond to them appropriately.

