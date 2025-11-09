X!

Future Tallinn opposition: Liivalaia tram plans scrap will cost €40m in lost EU funds

Tallinn tram. September 2025.
Tallinn tram. September 2025. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Scrapping the Liivalaia tänav tramline and scaling back a tram link in North Tallinn will cost the city around €40 million in European Union funding, soon-to-be opposition politicians in the capital say.

Former deputy mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) found it difficult to find anything positive in the new Tallinn coalition plans announced Friday, noting the EU funds on urban infrastructure projects which reduce traffic congestion and air pollution will be lost.

"It is regrettable that nearly €40 million of German taxpayers' money — these are EU funds — for the Liivalaia and Pelguranna tramways are being abandoned. Which also means giving up the complete reconstruction of Liivalaia Street. 70 percent of this would have come from the EU," Pere said.

Outgoing Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) meanwhile said that the very fact mayor-in-waiting Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) was absent from Friday's presentation of initial negotiation outcomes tells you all you need to know about who is really calling the shots.

"Although Kõlvart has supposedly stepped back and Isamaa supposedly gets the mayoral post, in reality, this coalition will still be led by the Center Party and directly by Mihhail Kõlvart. Which is what the Social Democrats were talking about before the elections. They've brought together car lovers and the corrupt," Lippus said.

Siim Kiisler (Parempoolsed) was a little more positive, praising the increase in the number of parking spaces announced in the plans, and a pledge not to expand paid parking zones or hike parking fees. Despite this, a left-wing Tallinn city government is on the way, he said. "It is clear that this agreement will have a very left-leaning content. The first thing we can see – the continued subsidization of bus rides for everyone without exception, which is a clear waste of money."

The incoming Isamaa-Center coalition has already announced it is changing course on city tram expansion plans and vows to stop "hara

Center's Lauri Laats (left) with Isamaa' Kristjan Järvan, at a press conference during the Tallinn coalition talks. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

ssing drivers."

Lauri Laats (Center) said building a new tram line on Liivalaia tänav "would worsen not just Liivalaia traffic but traffic in Tallinn in general," adding the new coalition in the capital will not be pursuing that project, instead revamping Liivalaia to ensure smooth traffic and improve safety for all road users.

Deputy Mayor for Transport Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) also said the planned Pelguranna tramline in Põhja-Tallinn will not run through Puhangu tänav, due to local residents' opposition.

Instead, the coalition will place the turnaround on Kolde pst, which they say is closer to schools and would serve more passengers.

Despite often pointed opposition from Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), Isamaa and Center entered formal coalition talks Thursday, ending weeks of delays and uncertainty following the October 19 local election. Isamaa rejected an offer to recreate the four-party coalition in Tallinn which had existed, with slightly different parties, from spring 2024 to summer this year.

Isamaa said this alliance had proved too unstable. Reform left the coalition in July, leaving Isamaa, SDE and Eesti 200 in office. SDE chair and sitting Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski offered Isamaa the option of entering coalition with Reform and, this time, Parempoolsed.

Eesti 200 and EKRE won no seats in Tallinn on October 19, changing the dynamic, in part because EKRE were seen as a potential coalition partner with Center.

Center won 37 seats, three short of a majority; Isamaa won 11 seats.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

