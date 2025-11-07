Photos: Second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround opening

A second turnaround loop for trams was opened next to Tallinn Airport on Friday, making it possible in the future for more than one tram line to serve the airport.

At present, no tram lines are running to or from Tallinn Airport. That service is expected to resume next summer, once the Rail Baltica passenger terminal is completed and other construction work at Ülemiste Station is finished.

A specific date for the tram line's restoration has not yet been set, said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa).

Kaido Padar, CEO of municipal transport company Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT), said that in the future a similar parallel track is planned for the Kopli terminus.

The newly completed tram branch is 110 meters long. Construction began on August 18 and was completed on October 31, 2025. During the works, tour buses as well as city and county bus lines were rerouted to ensure smooth traffic flow. Design work was carried out by Road-Expert OÜ, with construction by KMG Infra OÜ.

The contractual cost of the second tram turnaround loop was €851,000, excluding VAT. The project was partially funded by the European Union.

