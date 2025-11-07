X!

Photos: Second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround opening

News
Opening of the second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround.
Open gallery
42 photos
News

A second turnaround loop for trams was opened next to Tallinn Airport on Friday, making it possible in the future for more than one tram line to serve the airport.

At present, no tram lines are running to or from Tallinn Airport. That service is expected to resume next summer, once the Rail Baltica passenger terminal is completed and other construction work at Ülemiste Station is finished.

A specific date for the tram line's restoration has not yet been set, said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa).

Kaido Padar, CEO of municipal transport company Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT), said that in the future a similar parallel track is planned for the Kopli terminus.

The newly completed tram branch is 110 meters long. Construction began on August 18 and was completed on October 31, 2025. During the works, tour buses as well as city and county bus lines were rerouted to ensure smooth traffic flow. Design work was carried out by Road-Expert OÜ, with construction by KMG Infra OÜ.

The contractual cost of the second tram turnaround loop was €851,000, excluding VAT. The project was partially funded by the European Union.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:53

Estonia's new UK ambassador presents credentials to King Charles III

18:24

EDF colonel: Russia's approach not altered by changing weather conditions

18:11

Limp Bizkit frontman's pro-Russia past resurfaces after Tallinn show announced

17:24

Photos: Second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround opening

17:04

Estonian university launching €1.6 million media effort to boost outreach

16:38

Secretary general: Reform Party will meet 2027 elections under Kristen Michal

16:28

US-based cellist returns to Estonian stage after decade away

15:51

Estonian artists bring hands-on art and language practice to Narva schools

15:29

Court orders early release of woman convicted of killing her baby

15:22

Defense report author: Is the role of EDF commander beyond criticism?

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.11

Journalist: Rise in non-Estonian-speaking service staff in Tallinn 'our fault'

06.11

Estonian buyer takes on 19th-century church ruins as passion project

06.11

Tallinn Old Town neighbors still grappling with loud cocktail bar next door

05.11

Reader asks: Why is there no oil in Estonia?

06.11

Estonian men becoming fathers increasingly late in life

05.11

New and unique rescue ship being built in Estonia

06.11

Istanbul Convention has a clear effect on Estonian legislation

06.11

Relative poverty down but single parents' situation worsens in Estonia

06.11

Kaire Tamm: What has the Istanbul Convention given us?

05.11

Estonia's only American football club reach Baltic League final with 80-0 win

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo