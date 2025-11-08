X!

New Tallinn coalition U-turn to scrap Liivalaia tram, expand parking

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) at the opening of the second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround. November 2025.
Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) at the opening of the second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround. November 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn's incoming Isamaa-Center coalition is changing course on city tram expansion plans and vows to stop "harassing drivers" in a bid to ensure safer mobility for all.

The Center Party's Lauri Laats said building a new tram line on Liivalaia tänav "would worsen not just Liivalaia traffic but traffic in Tallinn in general." He added that Center and Isamaa have "no plans to pursue it."

The aim, he said, is to revamp Liivalaia tänav to ensure smooth traffic and improve safety for all road users.

Deputy Mayor for Transport Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the future Pelguranna tram in Põhja-Tallinn will not run through Puhangu tänav as initially planned.

"Residents of Puhangu tänav are strongly opposed to the project going through their narrow street," he said.

Instead, the coalition will place the turnaround on Kolde puiestee, closer to schools and serving more passengers while avoiding the traffic and noise issues of the Puhangu route.

Järvan also said the new coalition will review unreasonable restrictions and ensure safety for all road users.

City to ditch 'ideologically driven obstruction' of drivers

"This kind of ideologically driven obstruction of road users — some have even called it 'harassing drivers' — will not be practiced by our coalition," he emphasized, adding that everyone in Tallinn has the right to move freely and vowing to restore balance.

The deputy mayor said the new city government is planning more stoplight "green waves" for smoother traffic, and no average speed cameras in the capital, which he called a "clear violation of fundamental rights."

Under the incoming Center-Isamaa coalition, parking will be extended but paid zones will not, and the city won't raise parking fees or introduce congestion pricing.

Tallinn plans to offer free parking city-wide during the Song and Dance Festival, look into expanding underground parking and invest in traffic education, including for children.

More sway over micromobility rules

Pedestrian safety is a top priority, Isamaa and Center said, unveiling a district-based sidewalk program and plans to turn the city's bike strategy into a micromobility strategy that considers all road users.

Full implementation will require a national law change to give local governments authority to protect residents, and the coalition also plans to work with the national government to update rules for micromobility vehicles.  

"I am pleased we have partners at the table who also consider it important to follow expert recommendations and the wishes of Tallinn residents," Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart wrote on social media following Friday's coalition talks.

Following the 2025 local elections, a Center-Isamaa coalition will command a combined 48 seats in the 79-seat Tallinn City Council.

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla



