Center Party wants to hold coalition talks with Isamaa in Tallinn

The Center Party wants to start talks with Isamaa on forming a possible two-party coalition in Tallinn, following the recent local elections.

"Our first priority is to meet with Isamaa, because they too want change both in Tallinn and in the country, and together we can ensure politics free of the Reform Party," party leader Mihhail Kõlvart said Monday.

The two parties together would have 48 seats, giving them a majority at the 79-seat council, while Kõlvart noted that this arrangement would be more stable than its predecessor.

"We saw what kind of disorder the four-party coalition brought to Tallinn. The people of the capital do not deserve such a municipal circus. The Center Party has previously ensured stable and professional city governance, and our goal is to find a coalition partner who shares those same values," he said.

As the party which received the strongest mandate from the capital's people, Center is also ready to discuss substantive issues of city life with representatives of other parties elected to the council.

Isamaa chair: Let's wait and see on any Center talks

Isamaa's Tallinn regional chair Riina Solman said on Monday that the board will meet to discuss its next steps on Thursday evening.

Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu has taken a wait-and-see stance on the Centre Party's invitation.

Speaking to ETV morning show "Terevisioon" Tuesday morning, Reinsalu said: "As I already said prior to the elections, our attitude toward the Center Party's agenda is skeptical. We certainly also have critical observations regarding the Reform Party's capacity to operate, at the national level. All politicians, including Isamaa, must make a genuine effort to ensure the negotiations have real substance and quality. This requires taking the necessary time."

Tallinn coalition talks must be pro-Estonian in nature, he added, and would not rule out cooperation with other parties either.

"Right now, these negotiations are ahead of us, and no political force elected to Tallinn's city council is excluded from possible positions. We will take time for substantive work."

He also took the opportunity to address the wider national political picture, and said that Reform's leader and Prime Minister Kristen Michal has failed to interpret the signals the electorate sent over the past week.

In short, Michal should step down as premier, Reinsalu said; Michal had told "Aktuaalne kaamera" he would be continuing in office as before.

"My message in response to such an arrogant signal is that society delivered devastating feedback. To avoid deepening this crisis of confidence, I think the prime minister should step down. When he talks about responsibility yet says he will continue and that everything will go on as before, that is a condescending attitude toward voters and society," Reinsalu continued.

Reinsalu noted that the European Parliament elections in summer 2024 had already sent similar signals, and that these had become "even more devastating."

Nonetheless, cooperation with Reform at the local level was still viable, the Isamaa chair said.

The Social Democrats (SDE) have also proposed forming a governing coalition with Isamaa, aiming to recreate a four-party coalition in the capital, albeit with slightly different parties: Since Eesti 200 did not win any seats but Parempoolsed did win its first Tallinn seats, the latter would join SDE, Isamaa, and Reform in this proposed four-party coalition.

The Reform-Isamaa-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition in office since spring 2024 ended with Reform leaving office this summer after disagreements over the issue of kindergarten fees.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) failed to win seats in Tallinn at the election, meaning there is one fewer party represented at Tallinn city council. EKRE could have been a key ally for Center in forming a coalition, had it won seats.

