Kristen Michal: I think I'll still be prime minister 3 months from now

Prime Minister and Reform Party leader Kristen Michal says he has no plans to resign despite his party's poor results at the recent local elections.

The poor performance both by Reform and by its coalition partner Eesti 200, both in the capital — where Eesti 200 is now out of office — and nationwide, raised the question whether these results could be followed by a fall of the national government.

Speaking to "Aktuaalne kaamera," Michal, prime minister since July 2024, said he plans to lead the Reform Party to victory in the 2027 Riigikogu elections.

"I do think I'll still be prime minister three months from now. I've spoken with them (ie. Eesti 200 – ed.), and we're still making plans together to March 2027. You can ask them too, but talk of Eesti 200 collapsing has been circulating for a very long time. Of course, low support pleases no one, but I see ideas and steps that could improve that," Michal said.

The head of government said he certainly takes responsibility for the Reform Party's election result, adding this need not mean stepping down.

"My goal is to fix this and lead the party to victory in 2027, not to create new confusion. That's the last thing people need," he said.

Names floated as potential successors to Michal as Reform leader included current Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, MP Liina Kersna and Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas.

Michal said while these are all highly respectable candidates, this would only be relevant when the time came to choose a new leader, adding "that time is not very close yet."

Michal said he would favor a four-party coalition in Tallinn involving Reform, the Social Democrats, Parempoolsed and Isamaa, but much hinges on the latter party's stance, including on a potential alternative coalition between it and Center.

Michal said that Isamaa had different internal camps on which direction to go in.

"I know that within Isamaa lies a large group who, instead of joining a coalition with us, the Social Democrats, and Parempoolsed, would rather go into a city government led by [Center Party leader] Mihhail Kõlvart. I know that, but nevertheless I stand by my bet (made with 'Ringvaade' host Marko Reikop – ed.) that there a four-party coalition will come, and that will remain in charge of the city," Michal said.

Reform was in office in Tallinn with Eesti 200, Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE) from spring 2024 until summer this year, when it left office following disagreements over the issue of kindergarten fees. Parempoolsed won its first Tallinn City Council seats at the weekend's election, while not only Eesti 200 but also EKRE found themselves out of office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!