Three parties say will not answer Isamaa Tallinn coalition talks questionnaire

Three parties have said say they do not plan to answer Isamaa's 15-point questionnaire ahead of potential coalition talks in Tallinn.

Isamaa issued the questions, which focus on infrastructure, transport, the place of the Estonian language and other aspects of the capital's future, following a board meeting Thursday.

So far, Isamaa, which won 11 seats in Tallinn at the recent local elections, has received offers from the Center Party to enter coalition talks on the one hand, and from the Social Democrats (SDE), Reform and Parempoolsed on the other.

The latter three parties say they would want to go straight into Tallinn coalition talks with Isamaa without answering the 15 questions.

Sitting Tallinn Mayor and SDE vice-chai , Jevgeni Ossinovski, said he welcomes Isamaa's positive initiative and considers it a good starting point for continued cooperation. "The questions you raised are entirely legitimate topics for discussion within the framework of coalition negotiations. Naturally, the Social Democrats, the Reform Party, and Parempoolsed, also have several important issues to bring up with colleagues from other parties," Ossinovski said.

"At the same time, I consider it important to stress that the strength of a four-party coalition would lie in a shared set of values on Tallinn's and Estonia's key development issues — the transition to Estonian-language education, corruption-free governance, and effective city management. I believe this value foundation would enable us to reach agreement on various municipal policy details as well," the mayor went on.

Ossinovski called for the formation of the new coalition to proceed without delay, as work on the 2026 Tallinn budget must get underway soon.

"For this reason, I propose that representatives of the four parties meet at the first possible opportunity to map out their common ground and then move forward to the stage of coalition talks. We are ready to begin already today," Ossinovski went on.

Parempoolsed chair Lavly Perling also said her party does not consider it necessary to respond to Isamaa's questionnaire.

"First — the Parempoolsed's positions on governing Tallinn are public and transparent. Anyone can read them on our websit . Another option is to watch the recording of the Tallinn mayoral candidates' debate on ETV," Perling said.

Lavly Perling. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"Second — we do not conduct parallel negotiations. We have agreed to come to the table when the Social Democrats are able to bring the other three parties together for real talks. That is the task taken on by SDE's mayoral candidate Jevgeni Ossinovski," she went on.

"Third — voters expect a quick end to the current uncertainty and the start of substantive work. All political forces involved in the process should take that into account," Perling added.

Maris Lauri, head of the Reform Party's negotiation team in Tallinn, also said her welcomes Isamaa's initiative, but will not be answering the 15 questions.

"To ensure a substantive and equal discussion, we propose organizing a joint discussion with all four parties tomorrow, Saturday, bringing along our own questions and ideas. That would help start negotiations from a broader common ground — so that Tallinn can be governed honestly, in an Estonian-minded, and transparent manner," Lauri said.

Isamaa announced Thursday evening following its board meeting that it had not yet decided which it wishes to commence coalition talks with, and also unveiled its 15 question list.

Neither Eesti 200 nor EKRE won seats in Tallinn at the recent local elections. The latter party was expected to have talks with Center, which with 37 seats is three shy of a majority on the 79-seat Tallinn council, had it won seats.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!