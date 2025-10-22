X!

Reform Party's Tallinn branch board resigns after poor election results

News
Reform Party Tallinn branch chair Pärtel-Peeter Pere and mayoral candidate at the recent local elections Maris Lauri.
Reform Party Tallinn branch chair Pärtel-Peeter Pere and mayoral candidate at the recent local elections Maris Lauri. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Reform Party's Tallinn branch board resigned on Monday evening following a poor showing at the local elections, where it won only eight mandates.

The board will remain in place in a caretaker capacity until a meeting to elect a new board next month.

The party issued a press release after the meeting where the decision was made which stated that the party's Tallinn branch board had decided to take political responsibility, to resign, and to convene a regional general assembly to elect new leaders for the Tallinn branch. "This way, the new board can start with a clean slate," said Maris Lauri, board member and the party's mayoral candidate.

"We took political responsibility for what happened in Tallinn already in the summer. This affected not only the results in Tallinn; that alone would have been reason enough to resign. But the impact extended more broadly across Estonia and affected our party's overall results," Lauri told ERR Tuesday.

Prime Minister and Reform Party chairman Kristen Michal told Vikerraadio show "Stuudios on peaminister" that the decision of the Tallinn branch board, led by Pärtel-Peeter Pere, to step down was entirely their own. "It was their decision. In any case, the Tallinn branch board's term was coming to an end and new elections had to be announced. They decided to notify of their resignation, invite everyone to run, and elect a new board and regional leader," he said.

The prime minister noted that confusion which reigned in the Tallinn coalition over summer, which ended with Reform exiting that coalition, was certainly not the only reason the party performed badly at the local elections.

"Yes, that confusion in Tallinn certainly didn't help. But from a national perspective, I see larger trends — the economy has been going through tough times, there's the constant pressure of war, and the media has often reflected the feeling that everything is getting worse. /…/ Therefore, I wouldn't single out one element. There has been a lot of headwind for Estonia as a whole — and for the Reform Party too. But the Reform Party is a forward-looking, economically rational party, and perhaps that's why we've been taking hits, since the future has lately been seen in darker tones. Now we'll take steps to stay consistent, to deliver what we've promised. And when we do, I believe people will be able to say, 'Yes, we know what the Reform Party is doing, yes, we know we can support them,'" Michal continued.

Tallinn branch leader Pärtel-Peeter Pere, whose resignation as Tallinn deputy mayor in summer came shortly before the party left the coalition as a whole, told ERR: "The Reform Party's Tallinn board resigned in corpore to collectively take political responsibility."

Lauri added that responsibility for events and whether these land on the board as a whole will be discussed by the next party board.

Reform's Tallinn regional general assembly is to take place on November 16, when a new board will be elected. Pere will continue working for the Tallinn region as a member of the negotiating team for the new capital city coalition.

Reform's vote share suffered a major loss nationwide at the local elections, from 17.3 percent in 2021 to 10 percent this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:25

Researcher: Many hybrid threats cannot be prevented in advance

12:00

Invasive Sika deer stag spotted in Pärnu County Updated

11:33

Mark Lajal pulls off win in arduous clash with Russian player

11:18

Urmas Klaas to continue as mayor of Tartu Updated

10:54

Gallery: Court hearing starts for former government minister charged with fraud

10:18

Work underway to restore Tallinn trolleybus system ahead of next year's return

09:49

Reform Party's Tallinn branch board resigns after poor election results

09:28

PPA ready to reintroduce license plate recognition cameras

09:25

Isamaa chair tight-lipped on choice between Center and SDE for Tallinn coalition talks

08:23

Pop music can boost classical music skills too, Estonian artists say

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.10

Some Estonian names centuries older than expected

21.10

Estonia's local elections 2025: winners and losers

21.10

Construction works starts on Tallinn's Endla tänav on Wednesday

20.10

Electoral alliances receive most votes at Estonia's local elections

20.10

Electricity price in Estonia to peak at €1,000 Monday morning

20.10

Estonia to borrow up to €500 million more to cover deficit

21.10

Political scientist: New Tallinn 4-party coalition would be tense

20.10

No one in Estonia untouched by domestic violence, says prevention chief

20.10

Estonian schools' fall break sends air travel soaring at Tallinn Airport

21.10

Isamaa may want national issues included in Tallinn coalition agreement

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo