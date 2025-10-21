Isamaa and Reform both vying for Tartu mayor role in coalition talks

Isamaa, which won the local elections in Tartu has proposed forming a coalition with the Reform Party. Negotiations began on Tuesday with both parties aiming to land the position of mayor.

On Monday, after meeting with Isamaa, the Reform Party expressed concern about the inclusion in a potential Tartu City government of YouTuber Kris Kärner, who won nearly 1,600 votes for Isamaa.

However, Isamaa has now removed Kärner from its faction.

On Tuesday, the two parties that won the most seats in Tartu met again for further talks. They discussed the schedule for possible coalition talks as well as more substantive issues, including education and public transport.

When asked whether forming a coalition with the Reform Party could give Tartu's development new momentum and bring about change, Isamaa's mayoral candidate Tõnis Lukas replied that it would be easier and clearer to move forward with two parties The Social Democratic Party (SDE) are currently also in Tartu's ruling coalition, along with Isamaa and Reform.

"If there were to also be a new mayor, as opposed to the current one, change might seem clearer, but in any case, it has to be said that it is easier to bring about change with two parties than it would be with three. Of the alternatives that Isamaa had the opportunity to consider, cooperation with the Reform Party was the clearest and most progressive for the city's residents," Lukas said.

One of the most decisive issues when it comes to forming a coalition between the Reform Party and Isamaa surrounds whether current mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) will be able to continue in office.

According to both Lukas and Klaas, personnel issues were not on the agenda in Tuesday's meeting. However, now that Kris Kärner is out of the picture, is the situation equal in terms of mandates?

"You can always do that kind of math. Isamaa won the elections, the initiative is ours, and we also called today's negotiation talks. We assume that the voters have decided that Isamaa is the most appealing to the city's residents, because Isamaa did indeed win the elections in Tartu," Lukas pointed out.

"The candidates for mayor are both Tõnis Lukas and Urmas Klaas. The decision will definitely have to be made in the next few days," said Klaas.

Klaas was unable to say what the deciding factor would be in determining whether the mayor's seat goes to Reform or Isamaa, but noted that both parties will be discussing the issue soon.

Urmas Klaas received the most votes personally – nearly 5,500, while Lukas won almost 4,400 votes. Both parties will now also present the content of today's meeting to their respective factions.

The Isamaa faction met on Tuesday at 6 p.m. "We will present the content of the meeting to Isamaa members tonight, and if they find the plans convincing, we will move forward; if not, then we don't know when we will move forward," Lukas said.

According to Klaas, negotiations will continue on Wednesday, with a focus on education issues, in line with the Reform Party's plans. "We would like to get to the first sessions of the new council in the week beginning November 15," Klaas said.

