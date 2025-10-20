Center wins in Tallinn, but may struggle to form coalition

The Center Party won the local elections in Tallinn with 37 mandates, but their return to power could be difficult after its main expected ally, EKRE, failed to win any seats on the city council.

The Center Party received 41.3 percent of the vote, giving them 37 mandates. The Tallinn City Council has 79 members, meaning at least 40 seats are needed for an outright majority.

Somewhat unexpectedly, EKRE failed to cross the 5 percent electoral threshold in the capital, receiving 4.3 percent of the vote.

The second-best result was achieved by the Social Democratic Party (SDE), which received 19.1 percent of the vote (17 mandates) and Isamaa received 12.7 percent support (11 mandates.)

Reform followed with 9.6 percent of the vote (eight mandates).

Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed also crossed the electoral threshold for the first time with 7.8 percent (six mandates.)

Altogether, the four parties won a combined 42 mandates.

Like EKRE, the parliamentary party Eesti 200 also failed to enter the council, receiving 2.8 percent support.

Among individual candidates, Chairman of the Center Party Mihhail Kõlvart received the highest number of votes in Tallinn, earning 26,531 votes in Lasnamäe. This is slightly less than four years ago, when he received 27,663 votes in the same district.

--

