Mihhail Stalnuhhin's electoral list wins most seats in Narva

An electoral alliance headed by a controversial former Center Party member won 12 seats in the eastern border town of Narva.

While not an overall majority, Mihhail Stalnuhhin's rahvanimekiri ("People's List") won more than any other electoral list or party.

Center came second with 10 seats on the 31-seat council. The list headed by sitting Narva Mayor Katri Raik won five seats, and the electoral alliance Plaan B Narva Linna Pulss won four seats.

Katri Raik received 927 votes in her own right.

Stalnuhhin himself won most votes of any candidate from his list at 1,458.

The Center Party's list was led by Aleksei Jevgrafov, who picked up 848 votes, and former mayor Jaan Toots with 693 votes.

The most voted-for candidate from the Plaan B list was Urbo Vaarmann, with 782 votes.

While voter turnout in Ida-Viru County was, as at previous local elections, lower than that seen in the rest of the country, turnout had still risen, to 53.5 percent, from the 47.3 percent seen at the last local elections in October 2021. This was even after around 7,000 Russian citizens residing in Narva lost the right to vote, following a constitutional amendment in spring this year.

Stalnuhhin, a former MP, was expelled from the Center Party in September 2022 after calling the prime minister and government "nazis," for removing Soviet-era monuments and other relics of the Soviet occupation of Estonia.

