X!

Mihhail Stalnuhhin's electoral list wins most seats in Narva

News
MP Mihhail Stalnuhhin.
MP Mihhail Stalnuhhin. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

An electoral alliance headed by a controversial former Center Party member won 12 seats in the eastern border town of Narva.

While not an overall majority, Mihhail Stalnuhhin's rahvanimekiri ("People's List") won more than any other electoral list or party.

Center came second with 10 seats on the 31-seat council. The list headed by sitting Narva Mayor Katri Raik won five seats, and the electoral alliance Plaan B Narva Linna Pulss  won four seats.

Katri Raik received 927 votes in her own right.

Stalnuhhin himself won most votes of any candidate from his list at 1,458.

The Center Party's list was led by Aleksei Jevgrafov, who picked up 848 votes, and former mayor Jaan Toots with 693 votes.

The most voted-for candidate from the Plaan B list was Urbo Vaarmann, with 782 votes.

While voter turnout in Ida-Viru County was, as at previous local elections, lower than that seen in the rest of the country, turnout had still risen, to 53.5 percent, from the 47.3 percent seen at the last local elections in October 2021. This was even after around 7,000 Russian citizens residing in Narva lost the right to vote, following a constitutional amendment in spring this year.

Stalnuhhin, a former MP, was expelled from the Center Party in September 2022 after calling the prime minister and government "nazis," for removing Soviet-era monuments and other relics of the Soviet occupation of Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:33

Mihhail Stalnuhhin's electoral list wins most seats in Narva

08:12

Electricity price in Estonia to peak at €1,000 Monday morning

02:22

Electoral alliances receive most votes at Estonia's local elections

02:03

Isamaa narrowly beats Reform Party in Tartu

01:28

Kõlvart: The Center Party got up and won

01:10

Center wins in Tallinn, but may struggle to form coalition

00:45

Michal: Political uncertainty led to anti-government sentiment at local elections

00:12

Defense minister most popular government member at local elections

19.10

Preliminary data: Turnout at Estonia's 2025 local election rises to 59.2% Updated

19.10

Galleries: Political parties gather to celebrate election night

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.10

Preliminary data: Turnout at Estonia's 2025 local election rises to 59.2% Updated

19.10

Turnout up in Estonia's local elections compared with 2021 despite e-vote dip

17.10

Wizz Air announces 3 Tallinn – Budapest flights a week from December

19.10

Watch: Local election e-vote counting in the Riigikogu

19.10

Local elections preliminary results expected after midnight Sunday

02:22

Electoral alliances receive most votes at Estonia's local elections

01:10

Center wins in Tallinn, but may struggle to form coalition

16.10

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

18.10

Parempoolsed forecast to win seats in Tallinn at Estonia's local elections

16.10

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo