'If not us, then who?': Sillamäe's young voters out in force for local elections

Voter turnout for Estonia's local elections has been high in Sillamäe, particularly among the town's younger population. In Jõhvi, however, voter numbers have been low up to now.

Residents of Toila and Jõhvi in Ida-Viru County are now voting to elect a joint municipal council for the first time. However, Piiä Lipp, secretary of Jõhvi Municipality, noted that voter turnout so far has been low.

"There are 10,734 people with voting rights on the electoral rolls of Jõhvi Rural Municipality, which has now merged with Toila. Looking at the turnout, as of yesterday evening (October 16 – ed.), 596 voters had cast their ballots, which is only 5.55 percent of the total. By comparison, the turnout for the whole of Ida-Viru County at that same time was 19.4 percent," Lipp told ERR.

In Sillamäe, voter turnout has been strong so far, especially among young people. However, some third-country nationals who are not eligible to vote this year are also coming to the polling stations.

"They come and ask why they don't have the right to vote. We explain that the law came into force this year. There aren't many of them, but they have been coming. From Monday to Thursday, about 700 people voted. That's quite a high figure compared to 2021. About 5,500 residents have the right to vote in Sillamäe. But I want to point out that this year, the turnout among 16-year-olds is particularly high. They come and vote actively," said Margarita Maiste, chair of Sillamäe's polling station number 1.

Sillamäe residents who spoke to ERR said they believe it is important to participate in the elections, as they understand their future depends on their vote.

"Because if not us, then who? I hope that something does depend on us," Sillamäe resident Irina, told ERR.

"In the coming years, my life will depend on these people, as will other important things. How could I not go? Despite the difficult situation in the country, they have taken up the sports complex project and I think this will continue," said Mihhail, another local.

Maksim, who also lives in Sillamäe, said he chose, which candidate to vote for based on their proposals to improve things in the city. "I just looked at what they were proposing. And I liked those criteria," he explained.

A similar approach was taken by Nestor, who was also voting in SIllamäe on Friday. "I chose a candidate based on the specific of what they were proposing. That's how I made my decision," Nestor said.

While turnout may be low in Jõhvi so far, Eve, who lives in the city, said she will definitely go to the polls this week when she has time.

"If I don't vote, nothing will happen. I have to vote so that there will be improvements," Eve told ERR.

