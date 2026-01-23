US Marines hand out gifts to local youngsters at Sillamäe Open Children's Center

For the 17th year in a row, marines serving at the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn delivered gifts to local youngsters at the Sillamäe Open Children's Center.

For the last 17 years, U.S. Embassy staff serving in Tallinn have used their own funds to buy gifts for the children of Sillamäe, bringing joy to those most in need. They also visit the local children's center and participate in workshops.

"The tradition of volunteering is very important to Americans, and we have been coming to Sillamäe for 17 years," said Leeza Fernand, acting cultural and press attaché.

"We are very happy to come here. When we come here, we are always doing something – either creative activities or playing games. And this time it worked out especially well, because we are just starting to celebrate the Unites States of America's 250th birthday, so it all came together very nicely" Fernand added.

According to Fernand, there is a tree is in the U.S. Embassy with details about the children in SIllamäe and what gifts they would like. This means staff can find the perfect present to give to each child.

The Sillamäe Open Children's Center has been operating for 25 years. Representatives of the center have been working to keep children off the streets by involving them in master classes and other forms of play-based activities. The center is partnered with the U.S. Embassy, with which it has developed a highly productive relationship over the years.

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps handed out gifts to children in Sillamäe. Source: ERR

"The goal is to teach children something useful, to teach them to work with their hands and to help them socialize. The people who provide these gifts already know what to focus on, and as a rule, the children are always really happy with these gifts," said Vadim Orlov, head of the Sillamäe Open Children's Center's "Home Comfort" program.

A total of 96 children have attended the Sillamäe Open Children's Center "Home Unit" over the past year.

Unfortunately, some of the children were unable to attend the event this year due to illness. However, they have all been promised that they will receive their gifts at a later date.

---

