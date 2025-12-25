Foreign minister most regular government press conference participant in 2025

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) took part in the highest number of weekly government press conferences this year, after the prime minister himself.

Meanwhile, of all members of the cabinet, Culture Minister Heidy Purga (Reform) participated in the fewest press conferences, at just one since the current Reform–Eesti 200 government entered office in March. This reflects both her portfolio and Reform's greater representation in the coalition.

Following the regular Thursday morning cabinet meeting, a government press conference is held at noon, usually at the Stenbock House. The prime minister is usually present along with two to three other ministers. An overview of the most important decisions made at the meeting is presented to the media. The ministers can also address key issues from their own portfolios.

After the Social Democrats (SDE) were expelled from the coalition early on in the year, the Reform–Eesti 200 coalition entered office in March, with Kristen Michal (Reform) staying on as prime minister. Thirty-six government press conferences have been held since then.

The prime minister has appeared at 31 of these press conferences. Of the other ministers, Tsahkna was the most frequent participant, attending 12 sessions, followed by Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) with 10.

Purga took part in just one press conference, while Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform) participated in two.

Despite having a significant portfolio, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) only took part in four press conferences, with his party-mate, Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis, appearing in five.

Minister of Climate Andres Sutt (Reform) and Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) participated six times. Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform), Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200), and Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) each took part in seven press conferences, while Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) participated in eight.

Kristen Michal at a government press conference with Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Purga, along with Ligi and Keldo, had also been among the least frequent participants in the regular Thursday press conference in the previous Reform–Eesti 200–SDE coalition, at least for this year.

Of the 12 press conferences held from the start of 2025 to the breakup of the coalition, the prime minister took part in 10, followed by Kallas with eight, Tsahkna with five and then-Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets with four.

Participation rates relative

However, government media adviser Kateriin Pajumägi noted that attendance rates at the press conferences are relative and influenced by several factors.

"For example, it must be borne in mind that Kristina Kallas takes part in press conferences not only as Minister of Education and Research, but also as head of the Eesti 200 government delegation," she noted.

Reform holds more ministerial portfolios, along with the prime minister's post, and so its ministers tend to get fewer chances to take part, Pajumägi went on.

"The Reform Party holds, in addition to the prime minister, eight ministerial portfolios in the government, while Eesti 200 has five. Since political balance is taken into account when deciding press conference participants, this means that ministers from a smaller government delegation have a higher number of appearances at press conferences," Pajumägi said.

Finally, some portfolios, such as that of foreign minister, require more regular updates to the media and public, given the security and economic picture in the country.

