ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Jevgeni Ossinovski appointed SDE parliamentary group chair ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR, ERR News
{{1554378000000 | amCalendar}}
SDE leader and parliamentary group chair Jevgeni Ossinovski.
SDE leader and parliamentary group chair Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: ERR
News

Jevgeni Ossinovski has been appointed chair of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) parliamentary group at the XIV Riigikogu, which convened on Thursday.

Mr Ossinovski is also party leader and a former health minister. Riina Sikkut, his successor at the ministry of health and labour has been appointed deputy chair.

SDE, which won 10 seats at the 3 March election, has not been involved in any coalition talks.

Ms Sikkut had not been elected to the XIII Riigikogu and was appointed health minister last May, from the office of the State Chancellory, so becomes a sitting MP for the first time (government ministers in Estonia do not sit in the Riigikogu).

Other SDE Mps include outgoing culture minister Indrek Saar, outgoing interior minister Katri Raik, and former foreign minister Marina Kaljurand. Outgoing foreign minister, Sven Mikser, ran for the post of speaker of the house, but was defeated by Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) who received 55 votes for the role in the 101-seat Riigikogu on Thursday.

Kaja Kallas, Martin Helme and Kadri Simson have been selected as parliamentary group leaders for the Reform Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the Centre Party respectively. Isamaa has yet to appoint a permanent parliamentary group leader. Isamaa party leader Helir-Valdor Seederis running as deputy speaker, so the party is due to appoint its parliamentary group chair next week, Isamaa told ERR on Thursday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jevgeni ossinovskiriigikogusde


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
10:09

Ratas: I am prepared to draw up negative budget this spring

09:02

First sitting of XIV Riigikogu to elect new board

03.04

Yana Toom forgoes Riigikogu seat, running for MEP spot again

03.04

Investor Browder files Swedbank criminal report in Estonia

03.04

Peeter Helme appointed daily Postimees editor

03.04

Latvian president to visit Estonia next week

03.04

Kremlin green-lights President Kaljulaid meet

03.04

Weekly: EKRE MP Ruuben Kaalep has long history of neo-Nazi activity

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
16:27

Holm Bank established as Estonian capital-based lender

16:16

Gallery: Government resigns as per procedure, after new parliament convenes

15:32

Urmas Paet MEP: President Kaljulaid Russia trip important step

14:49

Põlluaas, Seeder, Kallas elected Riigikogu president, vice-presidents Updated

14:45

Jevgeni Ossinovski appointed SDE parliamentary group chair Updated

Business
01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

01.04

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

30.03

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

Cleveron to build first office tower in Viljandi

29.03

Retail trade turnover increases by 5% in February

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:35

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

17:02

'Truth and Justice' visitors' centre to open in Võru County

16:27

Holm Bank established as Estonian capital-based lender

16:16

Gallery: Government resigns as per procedure, after new parliament convenes

15:32

Urmas Paet MEP: President Kaljulaid Russia trip important step

14:49

Põlluaas, Seeder, Kallas elected Riigikogu president, vice-presidents Updated

14:45

Jevgeni Ossinovski appointed SDE parliamentary group chair Updated

14:42

Gallery: New MPs give oath of office

12:51

Kaljulaid to Riigikogu: We have a crisis not of democracy, but of values

11:56

Gallery: MPs greeted by protesters ahead of opening sitting

10:59

Kadri Simson, Martin Helme, Kaja Kallas elected parliamentary group chairs

10:51

Opinion: Ratas-led talks could see him return as premier even without EKRE

10:09

Ratas: I am prepared to draw up negative budget this spring

09:02

First sitting of XIV Riigikogu to elect new board

03.04

Yana Toom forgoes Riigikogu seat, running for MEP spot again

03.04

Estonian horror short film 'Bad Hair' to premiere at HÕFF

03.04

Investor Browder files Swedbank criminal report in Estonia

03.04

Opinion: Is ERR truly surrounded and facing censorship?

03.04

Peeter Helme appointed daily Postimees editor

03.04

Taavi Aas to resign as mayor of Tallinn for Riigikogu Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: